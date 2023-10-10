These Nest Prime Day deals are so good I just got one — doorbells, cameras and more

There are a lot of great deals going on during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, including sales on some great home security tech. That includes nearly all of Google's Nest security products — most of which are at least 30% off for a limited time.
So if you're looking to upgrade your home security system, or are building one for the first time, I highly recommend checking out these deals. The Nest Doorbell (battery) is our top-rated video doorbell and there are multiple Nest cameras in our best home security cameras buying guide. I picked up the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired), which is $30 off right now.
The one thing to keep in mind is that while Nest offers a lot of its features for free, it does top out at three hours of rolling video storage. If you want longer storage, you can still sign up for Nest Aware, which starts at $8/month.
Best Prime Day Nest deals today
Best Prime Day Nest video doorbell deals
Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
Our favorite video doorbell is currently $60 off on Amazon. This video doorbell offers an excellent picture, can announce familiar faces arriving at the door, and can also recognize packages, animals and vehicles. And it's all powered by a rechargeable battery.
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired): was $179 now $149 @ Amazon
Prefer to have your security camera hard-wired? Google has you covered with the wired version of the Nest video doorbell. I just grabbed one today — don't miss out on this limited-time deal!
Best Prime Day Nest camera deals
Google Nest Cam (Wired): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
It's no good if you need an outdoor camera but the Nest Cam (wired) is a great indoor security camera. It delivers excellent video quality, will record up to three hours of video even if your internet goes down and gives you person detection without needing a subscription.
Google Nest Cam (battery): was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
Our favorite outdoor security camera, the Nest Cam is currently $60 off for Prime Big Deal Days — the lowest price we've ever seen. In our Nest Cam (Battery) review, we praised Google's security camera for its excellent video quality, great battery life, and the fact that you get person, package, and vehicle detection for free. If you want to save more than 3 hours of rolling video though you'll need to sign up for Nest Aware.
Google Nest Cam with Floodlight (wired): was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
Want to upgrade your outdoor security camera? Grab the Nest Cam with Floodlight (wired) now while it's on sale at Amazon. I just picked one up for my backyard because sometimes you just need the extra layer of security a motion-activated floodlight provides.