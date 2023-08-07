These awesome Sony wireless earbuds just crashed to $98 — lowest price ever

We consider the Sony WF-C700N to be one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. They offer awesome sound quality, strong ANC, and a stylish design to boot.

Hence why I’m excited that the Sony WF-C700N are $98 at Amazon right now. A $20 reduction might seem like a small discount, but these buds were already great value for money at full price. Now that they’re under $100, they’re a steal.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $98 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review , we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.

We rank the Sony WF-C700N highly on our list of the best wireless earbuds due to their excellent all-round performance and value for money. Just check out our Sony WF-C700N review , where we had almost nothing but praise for these buds.

Our favorite earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5, offer top-quality sound and ANC. However, at $299, they can’t be considered cheap. If you don’t mind sacrificing some of the more premium features, the Sony WF-C700N are an excellent alternative that still deliver great audio and have strong noise-cancelling capabilities.

In our tests, we loved the Sony WF-C700N’s crisp, lively audio and punchy bass. In terms of ANC, low- and mid-range frequencies were well reduced. Some high-range sounds like car horns snuck through, but we never felt like the quality of our music was diminished as a result. AAC, SBC and DSEE support are included, but aptX and LDAC are unfortunately absent.