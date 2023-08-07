These awesome Sony wireless earbuds just crashed to $98 — lowest price ever

We consider the Sony WF-C700N to be one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. They offer awesome sound quality, strong ANC, and a stylish design to boot.
Hence why I’m excited that the Sony WF-C700N are $98 at Amazon right now. A $20 reduction might seem like a small discount, but these buds were already great value for money at full price. Now that they’re under $100, they’re a steal.
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $98 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.
We rank the Sony WF-C700N highly on our list of the best wireless earbuds due to their excellent all-round performance and value for money. Just check out our Sony WF-C700N review, where we had almost nothing but praise for these buds.
Our favorite earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5, offer top-quality sound and ANC. However, at $299, they can’t be considered cheap. If you don’t mind sacrificing some of the more premium features, the Sony WF-C700N are an excellent alternative that still deliver great audio and have strong noise-cancelling capabilities.
In our tests, we loved the Sony WF-C700N’s crisp, lively audio and punchy bass. In terms of ANC, low- and mid-range frequencies were well reduced. Some high-range sounds like car horns snuck through, but we never felt like the quality of our music was diminished as a result. AAC, SBC and DSEE support are included, but aptX and LDAC are unfortunately absent.
If you want a great pair of ANC buds at an affordable price, the Sony WF-C700N earbuds are a perfect choice. For more options, check out our headphone deals coverage.