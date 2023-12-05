The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best headphones of 2023 — and they just hit an all-time low price

Being the best headphones of any given year is a tough feat, and yet Sony's managed to do it for the last five years running. It's all thanks to the Sony WH-1000XM5 and its successors: the Sony WH-1000XM4, Sony WH-1000XM3, WH-1000XM2 and the original MDR-1000X.

Usually these flagship noise-cancelling headphones would run you at least $329 but, until Thursday December 7, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are just $250 at Target. This is the lowest price these headphones have ever been and they're well-worth the price.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: was $399 now $249 @ Target

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. This $150 discount at Target is officially their lowest price ever but it's only available for 48 hours.

Price check: $328 @ Amazon | $328 @ Best Buy

When it's time to leave the house, I always make sure I have my pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones with me. These headphones offer the whole package: killer sound quality, top-notch ANC and great battery life.

I'm continuously impressed with how they sound — they're balanced with impressive levels of detail. And while the Bose 700 and new Bose QuietComfort Ultra, the best ANC headphones we've tested, give them a run for their money for the best noise-canceller, the WH-1000XM5 more than meets my needs.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones also boast incredible battery life, lasting as much as 30 hours with ANC, or up to 40 hours with ANC off. That's more than doubles the battery life of the Bose 700 at 20 hours. It's enough for multiple international flights with some extra time to spare for all those layovers.

Lastly, if you take a lot of voice or video calls, these headphones are a no-brainer. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones pack eight microphones and can isolate your voice from background noise incredibly well. Controlling everything on the fly is easy too: Just tap the earcups to control your music and use the button on the left earcup to cycle between levels of ANC.

For $250, these are easily the best headphones money can buy but if you're looking for more options, be sure to check out our headphone deals coverage for more great discounts.