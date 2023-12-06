The Sony WF-C700N just hit an all-time low price — better than Black Friday

Despite Black Friday now well behind us, several awesome holiday deals are still floating at major retailers. Of note is the Sony WF-C700N, a pair of noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds that have proven themselves superior even at a mid-range price point.

Currently you can grab a pair of the Sony WF-C700N at Best Buy for $89, though Target and Sony have them for the same price as well.

It’s hard to beat their already well-priced stature of $120, but multiple online shops are spreading the love of sound this season with a 25% slashing. The WF-C700N makes for the perfect gift for that special audiophile, made all the better at a delectable $89 via retailers like Best Buy, Target, and even Sony itself.

What makes the Sony WF-C700N stand out against most competitors is their impeccable sound quality. Most tend to focus primarily on the price of these earbuds against competitors and even alternative Sony models, like the WF-1000XM4 or the WF-1000XM5, showing just how much these smaller and more budget earbuds still go the extra mile. (See why the Sony WF-C700N are actually better than the WF-1000XM5 here.)

Several factors make the WF-C700N shine like a diamond and bellow with uncompromised resonance. As one reddit user relates in r/headphones, “[the WF-C700N] is surprisingly detailed and airy for a single dynamic driver.” Our own Alex Bracetti writes in his WF-C700N review , “Sony’s latest entry-level buds undercut the competition with terrific sound and noise cancellation.”

While most earbuds tend to have an average battery life of 5 to 6 hours, these take it up a notch, leveraging around 7.5 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) on and 10 hours when ANC is turned off. They also come equipped with some awesome internal features, like Sony’s proprietary 360 Reality Audio and DSEE Extreme technologies.

But of major note is the 20 levels of Ambient Sound awareness on the WF-C700N, allowing wearers to more clearly hear the world around them tuned to their specific necessity. This makes the WF-C700N great for long walks outside, cooking, or while working, ensuring you don’t miss out on your surroundings.