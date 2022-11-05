MacBook Air M1 just crashed to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

The MacBook Air M1 has crashed to a price that's too good to pass up. In fact, this is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen, and it's bound to sell out fast.

Right now, the MacBook Air M1 is on sale for just $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for this Apple laptop, which delivers a great combination of speed, battery life and comfort. And Best Buy has the same low price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks Apple's M1 chip. We also saw amazing endurance with over 14 hours on our battery test. This laptop features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's newest Air, but it's an unbeatable deal at this price.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we loved the speedy performance offered by Apple's M1 chip and at the time we called it a computing revolution. We also saw a superb 14 hours of battery life in our testing, so you likely won't have to charge until the end of the day.

The 13.3-inch Retina display on the MacBook Air is fairly bright and colorful. It notched a pretty solid 356 nits in our testing, and it reproduced a good 114.3% of the sRGB spectrum. Other MacBook Air M1 highlights include a comfy Magic keyboard and an improved webcam.

There are just a couple of things we don't like about this system, including the somewhat thick bezels and dearth of ports, since you get just two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.

If you want something newer, right now you can get the MacBook Air M2 for $1,099 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $100 off. That system offers a brighter display, even faster M2 chip and a sharper 1080p webcam along with MagSafe charging.

Overall, though, this MacBook Air M1 deal is pretty great. If you're looking for more discounts, check out our Black Friday deals live blog for our top sales in every category.