The MacBook Air M1 is Black Friday cheap right now at $799

Yes, the new MacBook Air M2 is fast, but it's pretty steep at $1,199. The MacBook Air M1 is still plenty speedy and has crashed to a price that's too good to pass up. In fact, this feels like an early Black Friday deal because it's so cheap.

Right now, the MacBook Air M1 is on sale for just $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a huge $200 off the regular price, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model all year.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks Apple's M1 chip. We also saw amazing endurance with our 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's newest Air, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we loved the speedy performance offered by Apple's M1 chip and at the time we called it a computing revolution. We also saw a superb 14 hours of battery life in our testing, so you likely won't have to charge until the end of the day.

The 13.3-inch Retina display on the MacBook Air is fairly bright and colorful. It notched a pretty solid 356 nits in our testing, and it reproduced a good 114.3% of the sRGB spectrum. Other MacBook Air M1 highlights include a comfy Magic keyboard and an improved webcam.

There are just a couple of things we don't like about this system, including the somewhat thick bezels and dearth of ports, since you get just two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.

Overall, this MacBook Air M1 deal is a no-brainer. But if you're looking for more discounts, check out our Apple deals coverage.