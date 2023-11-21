LG's C3 OLED is one of our top TVs of 2023 — and it's over AU$1,900 off for Black Friday

Black Friday TV sales are in full swing in Australia right now, with retailers slashing prices like Jason Voorhees slashes campers. It's a price slashing frenzy!

If you've been holding out for November 24 to buy a new TV, you may find that wait unnecessary (or even unwise) thanks to some of the insane early deals that are already live.

Top of that list is this fantastic discount on what we consider one of the best TVs of 2023, LG's stunning C3 OLED, which has had its 65-inch model discounted by a staggering AU$1,934 to just AU$3,365 at Bing Lee's eBay store.

In order to get that epic discount, you just need to use the coupon code HGTNOV at checkout, which gives you an additional AU$120 off the already reduced listing price.

If you'd prefer the 42-inch ( AU$2,599 AU$1,228) or 55-inch ( AU$3,295 AU$2,048) models, those can be similarly reduced to all-time lows on Bing Lee's eBay store by using the same HGTNOV code. For other sizes, we advise you to check out Appliance Central's exceptional deals on the 48-inch ( AU$2,399 AU$1,980), 77-inch ( AU$6,799 AU$4,450) and 83-inch ( AU$8,999 AU$6,390) options.

In our LG C3 OLED review . we praised the TV's superb picture quality improved smart interface and top-notch gaming features, stating that it "comes with everything you’d want from a TV serving as your home entertainment centrepiece: perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colours at every point across the visual spectrum."

In other words, we strongly recommend the LG C3 OLED to anyone looking for a great TV buy this Black Friday, as this price point is honestly too good to pass up.