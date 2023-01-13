The best OLED TV you can buy is $300 off — don’t miss this epic LG C2 deal

The LG C2 is the clear frontrunner when it comes to the best OLED you can buy — and this best-in-show TV has just been significantly discounted at Best Buy in a nearly unmissable deal.

Right now, the 42” LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $300 off its retail price of $1,299, and one of the best TV deals currently available. If you want an even larger model, the sizeable 65” LG C2 OLED TV has been discounted to $1,799 (opens in new tab) — that’s also $300 off. These aren’t quite the lowest prices ever, but they are still fantastic savings on an OLED TV we’ve previously recommended at full price.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Best Buy. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

If you want a large-screen television, the 65-inch model LG C2 OLED is also $300 off at Best Buy. This is the same cutting-edge OLED TV just in a larger size. Even with a large discount this is still an expensive investment, but considering all this OLED has to offer it comfortably manages to justify it's high price tag.

Here at Tom’s Guide we absolutely love the LG C2 OLED. We’re such big fans of this model that we even rank it as the best TV on the market, and are always on the lookout for any discounts. Granted, the C2 isn’t as bright as the LG G2 OLED, but this is a minor quibble that won’t be noticed by most users. When you factor in the C2’s most affordable price tag the winner is clear.

In our LG C2 OLED review, we labeled it “the OLED TV you want to own” and said: “The LG C2 OLED TV with OLED evo is the best OLED TV for a premium entertainment experience. Top-tier performance, plenty of port options and great gaming features all come together in a sleek package.” And naturally, we awarded it an Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

Regardless of whether you’re watching live sports or streaming the latest movies and TV shows, the LG C2 OLED offers truly stunning visuals with a huge range of vibrant colors as well as deep blacks. Not to mention finding something to watch will be a breeze, as the LG C2 OLED offers comprehensive smart TV features with the best streaming services just a couple of clicks away.

Gamers will also want to take note of this LG C2 OLED deal. Not only do PS5 and Xbox Series X look incredible on an OLED display, but LG has packed this television with premium gaming features. The LG C2 boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, consistently low latency and a dedicated Game Mode designed to get the most out of the latest gaming hardware.

This is undoubtedly one of the best TV deals of the year so far. But if you’d like to consider some alternatives before committing, we’ve got a full roundup of the best OLED TV deals. Plus, President’s Day TV sales are starting earlier than ever this year and include savings that will fit all budgets.