The Beats Studio Buds just crashed to $99 at Amazon

Hunting for good wireless earbuds? I've just found a deal on some of the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones over at Amazon.

The Beats Studio Buds are $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. (The buds have hit $89 in the past, but this previous discount was limited to select colors.) They're one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

Amazon has slashed $50 off the Beats Studio Buds in all colors including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC.

We were really impressed by these earbuds in our Beats Studio Buds review, so much so that they earned a spot on our best cheap noise-cancelling headphones list.

The Beats Studio Buds are an awesome affordable alternative to the AirPods Pro 2, as they include strong noise cancelling for a very attractive price. We go into more detail in our AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Studio Buds comparison.

If you like bass-driven sound, the Beats Studio Buds are the earbuds to buy in this price range. We also heard rich and clear vocals and instruments. Plus, the Beats Studio Buds strong bass makes them excellent for use while watching shows and movies.

These earbuds offer decent battery life, too. You'll get about 5 hours of listening time ANC on, or 8 hours with ANC off. This extends to 15 hours with ANC or 24 hours without ANC when you use the charging case.

The Beats Studio Buds aren't great on calls, however. Our reviewer could hear friends clearly, but the mics on the Beats Studio Buds couldn't isolate his voice well in noisy environments. If you'll be taking a lot of calls, opt for some of our best headphones for voice and video calls instead.

Add IPX4 sweat resistance, a lightweight design and a comfortable fit, and you're looking at an awesome pair of wireless earbuds. I highly recommend picking up the Beats Studio Buds, but stay tuned to our best headphones deals page if you're looking for more options.