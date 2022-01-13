Super Bowl TV deal — this LG 4K OLED TV just crashed to $846

Super Bowl TV deals are popping up left and right, and we've just spotted one of the best we’ve seen so far.

Right now you can get the LG A1 48-inch 4K OLED TV for just $846 at Amazon. That's $353 off and one of the least-expensive OLED TV deals of all time. OLED TVs provide great colors, amazing picture quality, and look great no matter where you’re sitting thanks to their wide viewing angles. They're popular amongst Super Bowl viewers for this reason, but they usually come with a premium price.

This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for an OLED TV, making it a perfect deal to scoop up just before the Super Bowl. With an a7 gen 4 AI processor, the TV automatically adjusts your viewing and audio settings to the optimum level, and the TV runs smooth as butter with a 60Hz refresh rate so you won’t miss any detail.

Alexa and Google Assistant support is built-in, so you'll be able to easily control your TV even when you’ve got both hands full of chili dogs and nachos; plus, you'll be able to ask your TV to stream music, weather updates, and more.

The TV also comes with 3 HDMI ports and one USB input, meaning you’ll be able to pair the TV with your soundbar and speakers for the best audio experience.

At 48 inches, this TV will easily fit into any room, and it’ll still look great from any angle thanks to the great viewing angles OLEDs offer. The LG A1 is one of the best and most popular OLED TVs on the market, so this deal won’t be around for long — make sure to act fast before it’s gone. Otherwise, make sure to follow our TV deals coverage for the best sales of the month.