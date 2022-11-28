These great Sony wireless earbuds just crashed to $58 for Cyber Monday

Another great discount to add to the rapidly expanding list of great Cyber Monday deals on wireless earbuds sees Sony's best value earbuds get even more affordable in this excellent Cyber Monday deal.

Right now the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are on sale at Amazon for $58 (opens in new tab), which is 42% off the $99 retail price. Don't wait on these as they are sure to get snapped up quickly.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $58 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

As some of the best wireless earbuds under $100 (opens in new tab), this $58 deal means they're at an all-time bargain price that's too good to be overlooked. Music sounds punchy and although they might not be as depth-filled as other Sony models, you can expect powerful lows and crisp highs. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £48 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This £48 deal is stealer. Music sounds punchy and although they might not be as depth-filled as other Sony models, you can expect powerful lows and crisp highs. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.

In our Sony WF-C500 review, we found these buds to be amazing value at their full $99 retail price. So it's really hard to overlook the bargain that is $58 and the lowest ever price we've seen on these 'buds.

Sony has a strong reputation for producing some of the best performing earbuds around, and although these don't offer ANC for blocking out the noise of your surroundings, they still offer a great haul of features.

You’ll need to download the Sony Headphones Connect app to play around with the WF-C500’s special features, which will get you 360 Reality Audio, DSEE, and Equalizer. Plus, there's an activity tracker to analyze how you use the buds, a music player with volume slider, battery level indicators, firmware updates, and a Bluetooth Connection Quality setting to prioritize stable connectivity or sound quality.

Music sounds punchy and although their profile might not be as depth-filled as the Sony WF-1000XM4, you can expect powerful lows and crisp highs, along with under-emphasized mids. Should you want to tweak the sound, you can manually adjust frequencies or select from nine presets that prioritize different sonic elements, depending on the music genre or content.

With an IPX4 water resistance rating that matches the AirPods, a battery life playback time of around 10 hours, and the level of sound Sony has managed to engineer into these tiny buds, the Sony WF-C500 are the earbud bargain you really can't afford to overlook. Snag them while you can.

If you're looking for more great Cyber Monday savings on Sony headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal has crashed to $228 and the Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds drop by $100 to $178.

Don't forget to check out the best Cyber Monday headphone deals and also check out our Cyber Monday deals live blog, where we're rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more.