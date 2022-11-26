Best Cyber Monday headphone deals 2022 — top sales now

With Black Friday giving way to Cyber Monday, it's time to start looking at Cyber Monday deals for all the biggest headphone discounts of the year from Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony and other brands. In fact, the lower prices we're seeing on headphones make up some of the best Cyber Monday deals we've spotted so far.

Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are continuing to offer steep price cuts on many of our top headphone picks. For example, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — that's a very worthwhile $50 discount on their regular price, and the lowest we've seen them at so far. You can get an even greater price drop on the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down $120 from their original price.

Not sure which ones are right for you? Check out our lists of the best wireless headphones, best noise-cancelling headphones and the best sport headphones.

Our expert ears have experience testing most of the models listed here, but if we haven't reviewed it then our expertise and knowledge of the brand, as well as what makes a great deal, means we're confident you'll be getting the best performance for a bargain price.

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals right now

Cyber Monday wireless headphone deals

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

While these aren't quite as nice as the JBL Live 660NC (opens in new tab) headphones, these are still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $49. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $68 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is a rare feature at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever. The same deal can be found at Walmart (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser 450BT: was $199 now $94 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Less than half price! These wireless headphones boast the signature Sennheiser sound and strong noise cancellation. 30 hours of battery life with ANC turned on is impressive, and with the comfortable fit, you won't want to take these headphones off.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

$100 off! Get one of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for half off. In our JBL Live 660NC review (opens in new tab), we praised its long battery life and effective noise cancellation. One thing we thought might be better on these bass-forward cans was their tight fit, but they sure didn't move around on our head.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $114 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Alongside Beats' signature bass-forward sound, the Solo 3 are best known for offering up to two whole days of battery life on a full charge. These may not offer sound quality to rival the best on-ear headphones, but they sport a premium look that makes a real statement. In the past, we’ve felt they were overpriced, but with today's sizable discount, that's no longer an issue.

(opens in new tab) Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Studio Monitors: was $177 now $85 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

No ANC here, just accurate sound coming through the 40mm speaker drivers. These 'pro' wired headphones claim an even sound across the entire frequency range and are aimed at anyone into producing or mixing music themselves. The high-grade earpads and build make them a robust home studio addition, and the swivel and foldable designs makes them easy to take on the road.

(opens in new tab) Philips Fidelio L3: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

$200 off! These flagship over-ear headphones from Philips sport wireless Bluetooth connectivity and effective ANC. Although, we have yet to review this particular model, we have hands-on experience and can vouch for their first-class performance, comfort and battery life that runs to 32 hours with ANC.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! The Sony WH-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) headphones are still one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. As one of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've experienced, they offer effective ANC, superior comfort and sound quality, and battery life runs up to 38 hours.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that the brand is known for, along with excellent sound quality. It's all packaged in the same iconic look as the previous model. Even better, it's now on sale, with this $80 saving bringing the headphones to a new lowest-ever price.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was $349 now $291 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser's smooth house sound handles a wide range of music content, from pounding beats to more mellow tunes with aplomb. They have Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX Adaptive support, and there's a supplied 3.5mm cable for audiophile wired connections. The 60-hour battery life is a real crowd pleaser and makes these the one to beat.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. They've been as low as $429 in the past, which makes this their second-lowest price ever.

Cyber Monday best wireless earbuds deals

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Don't worry if you've never heard of these buds before. We've rated them one of the best wireless buds under $30. In our Skullcandy Dime review (opens in new tab), we also said they offer sound that beats the AirPods. Battery life could be better at just 3.5 hours, but they're on sale for just $19, which is their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

As some of the best wireless earbuds under $100 (opens in new tab), this $58 deal means they're at an all-time bargain price that's too good to be overlooked. Music sounds punchy and although they might not be as depth-filled as other Sony models, you can expect powerful lows and crisp highs. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $79 (opens in new tab)

Less than half price! These wireless Samsung wireless earbuds have standout sound quality and a very comfortable fit for their price range. You'll also enjoy a very healthy 8-hour battery life with up to 29 hours more charge stored in the stylish case. And Amazon's price is the lowest we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: was $169 now $84 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds have just dropped to their lowest price ever with 50% off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Grammy-recommended earbuds offer high-tech HearID ANC (noise cancellation), ambient noise and 3D surround sound to produce seriously high-res audio. Using coaxial dual driver tech, vocals are crystal clear and bass sonorous.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid sequel to the first-gen Buds, offering decent active noise cancelation and a comfortable fit. And thanks to the Galaxy Wearable app, they now gain extended functionality.

(opens in new tab) Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was $139 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest Price! The Amazon Echo Buds are currently at their lowest ever price at Amazon. In our Echo Buds 2 review (opens in new tab), we loved their effective noise cancellation, excellent Alexa integration (as you'd expect), sleek charging case and neutral audio. Battery life is only 5 hours and 15 hours from the charging case, which isnt great by todays battery life standards, but is easily overlooked at the discounted price.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds multiple colorways including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

These wireless noise-cancelling earbuds come from the same stable as the Elite 7 Active (opens in new tab) and offer great sound and call quality. They claim better battery life than AirPods, are IP57-rated for water and dust protection, and Jabra's secure fit should make them a dependable workout companion.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was $229 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) These Samsung earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds and give a high quality audio experience and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge, and the charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's top-end earbuds are currently $50 off in this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal. In our Pixel Buds Pro review (opens in new tab), we were big fans of its active noise cancellation, excellent audio properties, and easy-to-use controls. This deal is available for all four colors: black, coral, fog, and lemongrass.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds A Series: was $99 now $64 @ Google (opens in new tab)

A cheaper alternative to the Pixel Buds Pro, the Pixel Buds A Series now cost even less thanks to a $35 discount. You'll get a decent range of features with the A Series wireless earbuds in a design that's every bit as slick as what the AirPods offer. We also like the easy-to-use controls.



(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)The Powerbeats Pro (opens in new tab) are Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds. That means you get a seamless setup, just like with AirPods. You also get killer battery life. The earbuds themselves get 9 hours of playback and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these can't be beaten — not that they aren't great for Android too.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $178 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the earbuds-version of the above headsets, look no further for this deal, which takes $100 off their price. These are some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, with exceptional sound, noise cancellation, battery life and customizable features.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC, these next-gen Earbuds take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours plus 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well, and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original.

How to choose the best headphones for you

Many factors come into play when shopping for the best headphones, but your decision should always come down to intended use. That being said, you’ll want to take the following categories into account before settling on any pair.

Design: Are you looking for in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones? Wired or wireless? Luxury or sporty? Since these are headphones that will be used for multiple occasions, you want something that suits your lifestyle. Whatever type you choose, make sure the headphones are well built, easy to carry, and comfy to wear for about 1 to 2 hours daily.

Sound quality: Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings. Some models offer personalized sound via companion app, which allows the user to create their own profiles and tweak EQ levels to their hearing.

Battery life: Sennheiser's 60-hour battery life is a real crowd pleaser, but most wireless over-ear headphones typically manage around half that. Wireless earbuds can last about 5 to 10 hours and offer extended playtime with their bundled charging cases — always make sure one is included.

Accessories: It's disappointing spending money on a new pair of headphones only to find that you need to buy the accessories separately. For wired models, the manufacturer must include the aux cable, and any headphones that come with a carrying case, charging cable, user guide, and extra ear cups or tips are solid purchases.

Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear, or the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now is a great time if your looking to pick up a bargain. Many of our favorite models are discounted and were scouring retailers to bring you the latest price drops to help you get great performance for less. Also make sure you follow our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages for all the best discounts on all things tech for the home.