Sony WF-1000XM4 just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday — and we love them

Amazon is home to some of the best early Black Friday deals, including some of our favorite wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4, now at an all-time lowest price.

Right now the Sony WF-1000XM4 are on sale for $178 at Amazon, that's a 36% saving of $101. This Sony WF-1000XM4 deal is the best price we've seen for one of the most well-rounded wireless earbuds choices available.

These wireless earbuds are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds out there. With a charging case that can hold up to 36 hours of playback, a slick design, and Alexa integration, the Sony WF-1000 XM4 make an excellent AirPods Pro alternative.

Our Sony WF-1000XM4 review described the earbuds as "a sweet upgrade that packages elite sound, noise cancellation, and awesome features into a fancy, revamped design." Now, they are available at the lowest-ever price.



Despite being synonymous with gaming and TVs, Sony has been an audio expert for far longer and it shows with these earbuds. Our review cited "a more dynamic, well-defined sound profile that complements all media formats" and with Sony's 360 reality audio, and awesome ANC, prepare to be immersed in your favorite tracks.

While we were a bit underwhelmed with the call quality, an 8-hour battery life and IPX4 sweat and water resistance make them a versatile choice for everyday activity and beyond.



As well as featuring Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant functionality, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds also have customizable touch controls for calls, media playback, and volume controls. Your most-used functions can be assigned to single, double, or triple tap actions. At this price, we have no problem recommending the Sony WF-1000XM4, as we already rate them as some of the best wireless earbuds.

