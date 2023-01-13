Simply your Super Bowl food prep with these air fryer deals at Amazon

Many of us take the New Year as a sign to start living healthier. Gym memberships, for example, always soar in January, but another way to live well is to eat right. An air fryer can help you do that by using significantly less oil than deep-fat fryers. Luckily, Instant Pot has cut the prices on some of its leading air fryers on Amazon.

Our favorite deal is the Instant Pot Pro for $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab). We consider it one of the best Instant Pots on the market, but if you're for something a bit more flexible definitely check out this Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Frye for $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab). For more deals, make sure to check out our Super Bowl air fryer deals guide.

Instant Pot Pro: was $169 now $129

Editor's Choice: The Instant Pot Pro is one of the best Instant Pot air fryers out there. With 28 different cooking programs and five "favorite" pre-set recipes, you can set your favorite foods to cook at the touch of a button. An upgraded steam release system results in one of the quietest air fryers we've seen.

Instant Essentials 4QT Air Fryer: was $79 now $64

With just two dials to "set and forget," this air fryer is perfect for the novice home cook. It features fast pre-heating and a 4-quart capacity, which makes it a great choice for college students and young professionals.

Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo: was $139 now $99

With fast pre-heating and an easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe basket, this is one of the best air fryers for those with little time to spend in the kitchen, but who still want great food. Its compact design is perfect for small kitchens but it still has a handy 5.7 quart capacity.

Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer: was $199 now $179

A hybrid of grill and air fryer, this Instant pot can offer a lot of versatility in the kitchen. A see-through lid makes it easy to check on the progress of your cooking without disrupting it while an odor-reducing filter eliminates fumes.