Best Super Bowl air fryer deals — 7 sales to shop right now

The Super Bowl is less than a week away and if you're hosting the big game, we've found some epic Super Bowl air fryer deals you can score right now. Sure, chips and guac are always welcome, but the right air fryer can upgrade your food game with little effort and even less money.

From Amazon to Walmart, retailers are knocking the price of some of the best air fryers on the market. Even some of the cheaper, base models are great for everything from making the perfect onion ring to frying batches of French fries. So before you settle in for the big game, here are the best Super Bowl air fryer deals you can get right now. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best air fryer sales for more discounts).

Best Super Bowl air fryer deals right now

Chefman TurboFry 3.7qt Air Fryer: was $79 now $39 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a massive $40 off this Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer. Bake, fry, and roast like a pro while making plenty of food for all of your guests with its 3.7qt capacity. Plus, the main parts are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

Dreo 4qt Air Fryer: was $90 now $70 @ Amazon

This limited time deal takes $20 off this powerful air fryer that offers industry-standard temperature and a respectable 4-quart capacity. The countertop appliance also offers nine separate functions for cooking a variety of foods.

Chefman 8qt Air Fryer: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

Requiring little to no oil at all, the Chefman 8qt air fryer lets you fry like a pro in your own home. The XL-sized 8qt basket is ideal for big get-togethers and there's even a built-in reminder/system to stop you from ever accidentally overcooking your food.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6qt Air Fryer: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

This Instant Pot Vortex Plus is a 6-in-1 appliance, that can air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate up to 6qts of food at once. It can handle almost any cooking task you throw at it. It's currently $20 off at Amazon.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful.

Philips Essential Air Fryer: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has this Philips Air Fryer available for $20 off. It's able to cook up to 1.8lbs of food at a time and offers a unique "starfish" design for evenly cooked food that is ready fast.