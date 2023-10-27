Score! This LG 4K OLED TV is just $549 ahead of Black Friday — how to get yours

Best Buy just launched its My Best Buy Early Access Sale and in that sale is the best TV deal I've seen all year. Remember, this is a sale for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. (Think of it as Best Buy's version of Amazon Prime).

For a limited time, members can get the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV on sale for $549 at Best Buy. That beats last year's Black Friday price for this TV and it's the least expensive OLED TV I've ever seen. (Not to mention one of the best OLED TV deals available right now). For more TV sales, check out our early Black Friday TV deals guide and our roundup of this week's top Best Buy coupon codes.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can get this TV for just $549, which is an epic deal. (Sign up at Best Buy). Non-members pay $649, but remember it sold for $569 last holiday season. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

What makes this such an epic deal is not only the price, but the fact that we reviewed this TV and named it one of the best TVs you can buy in 2023.

The LG A2 OLED is the entry-level model in LG's impressive OLED lineup. While it doesn't offer the same performance as the newer LG C3 OLED, it's still a solid OLED for cash-strapped shoppers.

In our LG A2 OLED review , we noted the 4K TV offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. We also praised its slick and intuitive interface and concluded that it was overall worth the purchase when on sale, as it is right now at Best Buy.

The LG A2 OLED offers excellent picture quality, but with a few sacrifices particularly when it comes to brightness. However, it offers deep blacks and a huge range of vibrant colors. LG's 4K upscaling is solid and this television also offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. If you want the high-quality images typically associated with an OLED TV at a more affordable price you really can't go wrong with the LG A2.

That said, gamers may want to consider one of our picks for the best gaming TVs instead. That's because the A2's refresh rate clocks in at a very average 60Hz and the lack of HDMI 2.1 ports is pretty disappointing. At least there is a dedicated Game Optimizer that reduces input lag time to give you an edge when playing online. But overall, the LG A2 OLED isn't quite primed to get the most out of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Looking for more deals? Check out our guide to the best TV deals available now.