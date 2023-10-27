Best Buy Black Friday Early Access sale is live — 15 deals I recommend now

Halloween is right around the corner and Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with a bag full of treats. Today (October 27) marks the start of the Best Buy Black Friday Early Access Sale. The three-day sale is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) and My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only.

My Best Buy is the retailer's answer to Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus. Although there's a free tier that scores you free shipping, this weekend's Early Access Sale is for paying members only. Best Buy is one of my go-to retailers for deals. I've purchased many items at Best Buy including my iPad mini, smart TV, and iMac.

One of the best deals this morning is the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV on sale for $549. That's cheaper than last Black Friday's price and the least-expensive OLED TV I've ever seen. Remember, this is a members-only deal (look for the "my Best Buy" savings tab below the regular sale price).

Below I'm rounding up the best deals in Best Buy's weekend sale. These deals are for members only, but if I find them on sale at a competing retailer, I'll be sure to call that out.

My Best Buy: join from $0 @ Best Buy

Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Best Buy Early Access sale — top deals

Keurig K-Elite: was $189 now $119 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K-Elite ranks as one of the best Keurig coffee makers we've tested. It features a "strong" brew function which can be found on certain Keurig models to provide a more concentrated flavor. Plus, it's super quick when brewing, and can cater to 5 cup sizes. This is the cheapest it's ever been, reaching the same discount only back in 2020. Read our full Keurig K-Elite review for our full thoughts on this machine.

WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD w/heatsink: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy

The SN850P PS5 SSD is part of the reliable WD_Black range and is the perfect pick if you want as much storage as possible. Although 4TB of additional hard drive space is pretty excessive, this is a good pick if you want to install as many games as possible all at once.

Price check: $372 @ Amazon

Bose 700: was $379 now $259 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. This is the cheapest they've ever been.

Price check: $259 @ Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have the best battery life of any ANC headphones we've tested. They give up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is an incredible three times longer than the Bose 700. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we were impressed by Sennheiser's signature sound quality, effective ANC, and the robust design.

Price check: $344 @ Amazon

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It sold for $569 last Black Friday, which makes today's price the lowest for any OLED TV.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy

Incredibly versatile and speedy, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an excellent general-purpose Android tablet that's great for both work and play, whether you're playing games on the couch or using it as a secondary display. It features a gorgeous 14.6-inch OLED display, an ultra-slim svelte design and plenty of power thanks to its speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. Note: It's sold for $749 before, so we recommend waiting for a lower price if you're not in a rush to buy.

Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Amazon