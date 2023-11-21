Score! Shark robot vacuum is $200 off for Black Friday

Whether you're replacing an old model or buying your first, Black Friday is an excellent time to purchase a new robot vacuum. Today's prices are the lowest we've seen all year with aggressive discounts on top-rated models.

For example, right now you can get the Shark Matrix Robot Vac for just $299.99 at Shark via coupon code "BFDEAL40". Plus, you'll get the Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum for free ($89 value). That's 40% off and one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen. (Check out our guide to today's Shark promo code for more ways to save).

Shark is knocking up to 40% off select robot vacuums during its Black Friday sale. As part of the sale, you can get the Shark Matrix Self Emptying Robot Vacuum for just $299.99 via coupon "BFDEAL40". The vacuum features precision home mapping, a self-cleaning brushroll, and a bagless base that holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris. You also get a free Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum ($89 value). Use coupon "BFDEAL40" at checkout to get this price. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

The Shark Matrix can clean all types of floors while avoiding obstacles, thanks to its 360-degree LiDAR vision. The vacuum also offers floor mapping, selective room cleanings, scheduling capability, and recharge/resume cleaning.

The self-emptying base is one of the Shark's coolest features. It has a small footprint, yet it holds up to 45 days of capturing pet hair, dust, and allergens. One button near the handle releases the bin from the dock; a second at the base drops the bottom out to release the debris. We like that its bagless, so you never have to worry about purchasing more bags.