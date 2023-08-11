Score! Get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a free $150 Amazon Gift Card

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 is among the latest generation of Samsung foldable phones, and the new flippable smartphone is set to release today (Friday, August 11). And Amazon is hoping to tempt shoppers to join the foldable phone revolution by offering a very compelling freebie.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 is $999 with a free $150 Gift Card at Amazon. This isn’t a straight discount on the device, but it’s a pretty excellent incentive if you were already considering a purchase. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,919 with a free $200 Gift Card at Amazon. So, whichever foldable Galaxy you go for, you’ll be rewarded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 with free $150 Gift Card @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not be a giant leap forward for foldables, but it's still an impressive device that refines the Flip range further. It packs a larger 3.4-inch Suoer AMOLED Flex Window paired with a 6.7-inch main display. Plus, it boasts excellent camera performance, and double the storage of its predecessor. Right now, it comes with a $150 Gift Card at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,919 with free $200 Gift Card @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may come at a steep price, but at least a $200 Amazon Gift Card sweetens the deal. It's an iterative upgrade over its predecessor but delivers new Flex hinges, a thinner and lighter design, improved multitasking and a longer battery life of around 10 hours on a single charge. It's one of the best foldable phones ever made, even if its front display is still a little narrower than we'd like.

In our Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 review , we said “The collective improvements may not be a giant leap for foldables, but they're enough to propel the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 back into the conversation with its longer battery life, more usable Flex Window and outstanding cameras.” We also noted that it has “all the right upgrades to make it a top contender for one of the best smartphones this year.”

Its 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Flex Window display is immediately striking, and the camera array is another excellent upgrade. It consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 camera and is more than equipped to take shots that are always worth sharing. Plus, while it sports the same 3,700 mAh battery as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 the power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip makes a big difference, boosting its battery life to almost 10 hours on a single charge.

Alternatively, if you can stretch your budget further, you’ll want to consider the latest Galaxy Fold model. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review , we said it offers an “iterative upgrade” and makes “best foldable phone better.” Plus we praised its new Flex hinge, the thinner and lighter design as well as its overall brighter display and improved battery life. Sure, it’s not a massive step up from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it’s a great pick for those looking for a phone and tablet in one. Just so long as you can stomach the steep price.

Both these latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones have their merits, and being able to score one with a free Amazon Gift Card is a very nice extra. However, if you’re looking for a money-off discount, we could see that later in the year during the upcoming Black Friday sales.