Save big on Samsung monitors in this Cyber Week sale

If you’ve treated yourself to a few Cyber Monday deals on games, why not bag a new monitor to play them on too? There’s no better time than right now, as there are currently some great Cyber Week deals on several of the best gaming monitors.

For example, the 49” Odyssey Neo G9 is just $1,999 on Amazon right now. That’s a huge saving of $500, and one of the best monitor deals we’ve seen.

49" Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon

This is one of our top picks for best gaming monitors, and for good reason. It has a beautiful, color-rich display and plenty of useful features. At full price it's expensive compared to other gaming monitors — but that's less of a problem now it’s on sale.

Samsung 49" CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon

This 49-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor is available at Amazon right now for $250 off, which is a nice deal. It sports a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync 2 support, HDR support, and picture-in-picture mode. While it might take a little getting used to, the width and high resolution make it feel like having two 1440p monitors, without the black divider in-between.

Samsung 34" SJ55W: was $429 now $330 @ Amazon

The Samsung SJ55W is a fantastic ultrawide gaming monitor that's stylish and practical — and surprisingly affordable. Its large display and low input lag mode will hugely improve your gaming experience, so it gets a thumbs up from us.

The Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA gaming monitor is one of the best gaming monitors around. While it is usually very expensive, its performance is top-notch in every aspect, making it worth the expense if you have a high-powered gaming rig.

This monitor syncs with your graphics card to avoid frame drops, minimizes eyestrain, and has an ultra-low input lag time of just 2ms. You can also adjust the position of the monitor (or it comes with attachments to mount it on the wall if that's your preference.)

On the less expensive side are the Samsung CRG9 and the Samsung SJ55W. Both of these are great gaming options, so which you go for will be a matter of which size you prefer and how much you have to spend.

