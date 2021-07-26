Best monitor sales and deals in July 2021

Monitor sales are abundant right now. Between folks working from home and students looking for all-purpose monitors for school, retailers have taken it upon themselves to offer monitor sales for all needs and budgets. We're even seeing monitor deals on some of the best monitors we've reviewed.

Getting a monitor is one of the most crucial decisions when putting together your home office/gaming space. As a result, scoring a decent model usually comes with a hefty price tag. However, a good monitor can ensure that your applications are running at a smooth refresh rate that matches your rig.

So we've put together a roundup of all the best monitor sales and deals from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. Below, you will find a wide range of options coming from some of the biggest tech brands. These deals are active for a limited time, but we'll be updating this page as more monitor sales arrive.

Best monitor sales right now

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $189 now $139 @ Dell

The Dell S2421HN is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The IPS display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It also offers two HDMI ports.

Dell 27" 1080p LCD: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The Dell SE2719H is the best monitor for just about any type of use. It offers wide viewing angles, crisp detail, and a sleek design that blends into any setting. It's adjustable stand also lets you angle it to your liking. This is one of the best monitor sales if you're sure what monitor to get.

Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $489 now $364 @ Dell

Dell is known for its high-quality tech, including monitors. This particular model features a 27-inch 4K display with HDR support. The monitor allows you to pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust its height letting you create the perfect setup for your work space.

HP 27" 1080p Monitor: was $219 now $194 @ Amazon

This monitor deal gets you a 27-inch 1080p IPS monitor with a 3-sided micro-edge design. This monitor will also be gentle on your eyes with its low blue light screen. It offers HDMI and VGA connectivity.

Gaming monitor sales

Dell 24" 1500R Curved Monitor: was $289 now $214 @ Dell

Get a more immersive experience with Dell's curved gaming monitor. The monitor features 1080p resolution at a whopping 165Hz frame rate. It comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and AMD FreeSync Premium, so you know you'll get great visuals when you game.

LG 27" 4K Monitor: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

If you require a large 4K monitor, this QHD monitor from LG is a great pick. It's 27-inches in size with AMD FreeSync technology and HDR 10 support. Plus, it offers two HDMI ports, a virtually borderless design and an adjustable stand. It's one of the best monitor deals we've seen.

Samsung Odyssey 27" Curved Monitor: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

If you're on the look out to score yourself one of the best gaming monitors available, then the Samsung Odyssey is a good option to consider. This curved monitor features a 27-inch 1080p display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 240Hz. You also get G-Sync support and a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best monitor sales for gamers.

Dell 27" 4K Gaming Monitor: was $609 now $379 @ Dell

With this monitor, you'll be able to run your games at a smooth lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate. This model features a 27-inch 4K display with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Monitor deals don't get better than this.

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $485 @ Amazon

This 27-inch Acer gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also boasts a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. This monitor deal saves you a whopping $114 off its original price.