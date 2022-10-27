Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just crashed to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

We are barreling ever closer to Black Friday deals season and the savings are already popping up, including some attractive discounts on the latest tech.

Case in point, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price ever for Samsung's latest smartwatch, slicing a cool $50 off the original price of the 40mm model. Just bear in mind, we don’t expect this deal to stick around for long so make sure you act today if you want to secure this neat discount.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch delivers a clean round-face design with a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features, such as a new skin-temperature reader. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 works well for general smartwatch duties, especially with a longer-lasting battery life.

As editor Kate Kozuch discusses in her Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review, Samsung’s latest smartwatch may seem like an incremental upgrade over its predecessor but still remains one of the best smartwatches you can buy today.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has enough features and functionality to even challenge the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new contender, the Google Pixel Watch. And thanks to a new skin-temperature reader, more scratch-resistant display and a longer-lasting battery life, it's the best version of any Samsung smartwatch yet.

While the design hasn’t changed massively over the Galaxy Watch 4, the new smartwatch has a reshaped bottom curvature that can now fit wrists in a more natural fashion, as well as increase the amount of skin surface area the Watch 5’s sensors make contact with, which should make for better reading of things like heart rate.

In short, if you want a great smartwatch to go with your Samsung phone or one of the best Android phones, then this Galaxy Watch 5 deal is not one to sleep on. And make sure to keep an eye on Tom’s Guide as we’ll be surfacing more epic deals as we draw closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.