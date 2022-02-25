Samsung Galaxy S22 is on sale today — and this is the best deal

Today marks the official launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22. That means a new wave of S22 promos is now available. We've been looking at the latest deals all day to help you pick the best offers.

If you want an unlocked phone, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 for $799. Use coupon "86BONBGJ6AUU" at checkout to get a free $100 Amazon gift card. That's one of the best Galaxy S22 deals we've seen. The coupon can be used on any Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, or Galaxy S22 Ultra phone.

Best Galaxy S22 launch day deal

Unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB): $799 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB) for just $799. This S22 deal is for the larger capacity 256GB model, which would normally sell for $849. Plus, use coupon "86BONBGJ6AUU" and you'll get a $100 Amazon credit. Deal ends March 13. The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: from $449 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

If you have a phone to trade in, you'll want to head to Samsung. The retailer is offering up to an $850 credit when you purchase an unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra. Plus, you'll also get a $100 Google Play card. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen and boasts a 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. It also has the largest battery of Samsung's new lineup at 5,000 mAh.

In our Galaxy S22 hands on, we found it to be sharp and responsive, equal to that of any other Android flagship phone. It's a solid and worthy upgrade from an S20, but an otherwise dull upgrade if you have a Galaxy S21.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the biggest phone in Samsung's lineup. It boasts a larger 2.4um pixel sensor for capturing more light and data, as well as a Super Clear Glass lens for capturing nighttime videos without flares. You also get a 12MP ultrawide lens, plus dual 10MP telephoto cameras that combine to offer 10x optical zoom and 100x space zoom.

Both phones are excellent options, so it really comes down to your budget and size/preference. Make sure to follow our cell phone deals coverage for more discounts.