Prime Day Steal: Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum Now $299

Many of our favorite robot vacuums have received major discounts for Prime Day. Right now, you can get the iRobot Roomba 891 for $299.99 on Amazon, if you're a Prime member. That's a savings of $149.

This robot vacuum features Wi-Fi connectivity, an edge-sweeping brush, an adjustable cleaning head and a charging station.

According to its Amazon reviews, the Roomba 891 uses advanced sensors to concentrate its cleaning in the dirtiest areas of your home. It can operate on both carpets and hard floors, and can avoid furniture and other obstacles on its own.

You can use Alexa and Google Assistant to start, stop, or dock your Roomba 891, and it will obey. If voice assistants aren't your thing, you can also monitor your device, and set its schedules, from the iRobot app on your smartphone.

If you are interested in a cheaper Roomba model, the Roomba 677 is available for a $120 discount at Kohl's, and the Roomba 690 is $146 off on Amazon.

This deal is only live until 3 a.m. EST tonight, so jump on it soon if you're interested.