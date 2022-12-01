Razer Smart Glasses gets sliced from $199 to $24 in this crazy deal

If you have ever thought about owning or trying out a pair of smart glasses and been deterred by the lofty price — this deal could change that. Smart Glasses are usually expensive to own ranging upwards of $200, but the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are down to not just their lowest price ever. It's one of the best prices we have ever seen for a pair of smart sunnies.

Right now, the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are available for $24 at Woot (opens in new tab). This is down from its regular price of $199 — that is a huge 88% discount on this product. Do note, only the regular/small size is available at the moment. The glasses come with interchangeable lenses, a touch interface, hands-free calling and bluetooth speakers.

(opens in new tab) Razer Anzu Smart Glasses: was $199 now $24 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

These Smart Glasses come with two lenses that can either be worn outdoors in bright sunlight with UV protection or indoors in front of a computer screen with the blue-light filtering lens. The Razer Anzu glasses also bring hands-free calling, voice assistant support touch controls, and a bluetooth speaker and mic embedded in the frame. It also packs in 5 hours of talk-time. This is a solid deal as it knocks off a huge $175 from the regular $199 price.

In our review of the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses we thought the blue-filtering lens was an excellent addition. Keep in mind, we reviewed these as a $199 gadget and not the current $24 which changes things a bit. For $24 they are a bang for your buck as they pack in useful features and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

The smart glasses come with two lenses — one blue-light filtering lens for indoor screen use and one tinted polarized sunglasses that work like any other sunglasses and the polarized film provides 99% UVA/UVB protection. Razer rates the Anzu glasses as filtering 35% of the blue light that hits your eyes throughout the day which is helpful because studies have linked blue light to sleep trouble.

There is hands-free calling that can be synced with a smartphone or accessed through the touch controls on the frames. And for this, there is also a Bluetooth speaker and a mic built into the glasses. In terms of battery life, it should get you around 5 hours of talk-time so you may not need to charge them every day.

The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses compete with the Bose Frames that are available for $99 right now at Amazon (opens in new tab) (50% off) and the Amazon Echo Frames that retail for $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab). With Apple Glasses being a distant reality, they are one of the best Smart Glasses to get your hands on right now and this deal makes it even more affordable. If you ever wanted to try out smart glasses, this could be the best time to do so!