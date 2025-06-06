Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses just got a huge price cut — save 20% ahead of Father's Day

Father's Day is approaching and if you're looking for the perfect gift for dad, Meta is slashing the price of its Ray-Ban smart glasses.

For a limited time, you can get the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses on sale from $239 at Meta. Multiple styles and colors are on sale, including our personal favorites — the Wayfarer. It's the cheapest price we've seen for these smart glasses.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Wayfarer): was $299 now $239 at Meta The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are far more than just a pair of specs with a camera. Meta AI features give them all the smarts to answer any questions about the world around you. All of this is underpinned by a stellar-looking set of specs that feel great to wear all-day round. Plus, boasting water resistance always helps. Multiple styles are on sale from $239.

In our Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses review, we said the Editor's Choice glasses look great and work as advertised. We liked the sleek design, improved camera quality, and the ability to live stream to Instagram. The audio quality is also better than the previous gen, whether you're listening to music or making phone calls. And the specs are water resistant.

Meta has also revealed new celebrity voices for the Ray-Beta Meta glasses, including John Cena and Kristen Bell. There's also more language support from the AI including French, Italian, and Spanish. The other big change is a new "adaptive volume control" and "loudness boost", available in audio settings.

Finally, there is a new music detection tool. If you're listening to a track through the glasses you can say "Hey, Meta what's this track". Perfect for when you're tuned in to an Apple Music station or a random playlist.