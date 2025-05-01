Epic Xreal smart glasses sale is here with $150 off AR glasses — I'd grab these before they're gone

While AR glasses have always piqued my interest, they are a pricey niche, to say the least. Well, they just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to this massive Xreal sale — and it's worth seeing what all the fuss is about.

Xreal's biggest sale is bringing its Air 2 AR glasses down by $110 at Amazon, along with the Air 2 Pro glasses with a $150 discount. These are the lowest prices ever for the smart glasses, so if you're looking to find out what a 330-inch 120Hz display beamed to your eyes looks like, here's the glasses I'd grab.

Xreal Air 2 Pro: was $449 now $299 at Amazon With the Xreal Air 2 Pro, you're getting an incredibly comfortable pair of smart glasses with Micro-OLED panels and a buttery smooth 120Hz display. Throw in its compatibility with virtually all of the latest devices and three different dimming levels so you can block out light where you see fit, and you've got yourself a epic pair of AR glasses with a steep discount.

Xreal Air 2: was $359 now $249 at Amazon Quality-wise, you can feel the step up from the original Xreal Air — from the lighter, sleeker construction to the better, smoother display tech and improved comfort (thanks to those redesigned nose pads). Plus, with the spatial computing app you can download on Mac, you can take a 3-monitor setup wherever you go. Plus, don't forget to tick the Amazon coupon to get $50 off.

In case you missed it, AR glasses aren't just a fancy trick (anymore), and as our Xreal Air 2 Pro review points out, these are the real deal when it comes to reliable AR software. These specs combine comfort with a host of fine-tuned features, even if these aren't made to be worn like a regular pair of glasses.

Considering that the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses start at $299 and they don't have any AR capabilities, you're getting quite the deal with these two Xreal Air 2 series spectacles now starting at $249.

We're big fans of its lightweight, Wayfarer-esque design, even if it still looks quite chunky on the face, but its the displays on the lenses that really shine. Boasting Sony Micro-OLED panels, expect smooth 120Hz refresh rates and sharp images one a 130-inch (Air 2) or 330-inch (Air 2 Pro) frame.

So, that means you can connect these to your iPhone, Android, PC, Mac, Steam Deck and more and bring a clear, vivid screen straight to your eyes. That's great news for travel, whether it be a long haul flight, working away while at a café or just need a 3-display workspace from your computer. Or, of course, to watch shows or play games with the big-screen treatment.

We're slowly discovering all the perks you can get with a pair of AR glasses, including even being able to pair it with a pocketable mini PC to deliver a portable, minimal work setup. Now that's handy, and these Xreal Air 2 series glasses can deliver all that and more.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've been wondering what AR glasses can do, now's a good time to nab a pair and save yourself up to $150. Smart glasses are here to stay, and the Xreal Air 2 series AR glasses are a fantastic entry point to the world of spatial computing.

After even greater options? Our list of the best AR and AI smart glasses will point you in the right direction. Otherwise, you'll find PlayStation's latest sale has some fantastic deals going on right now.