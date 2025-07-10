I hate how expensive Oakleys are — which is why I’m snapping up this 43% Prime Day deal
I wince at full-price Oakleys, but not at 43% off for Prime Day
Is it just me who gasps when they see the price tag on a pair of Oakleys? There’s no denying they look seriously slick and are one of the most trusted names in sports eyewear, but paying full whack always feels like daylight robbery.
That is, until Prime Day deals pull an absolute whopper out of the bag and drop the popular Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses to just $138 at Amazon — that’s 43% off.
These shades are built for everything from long bike rides to runs and hikes in bright sunshine. They’ve got a wide, wraparound lens for great coverage and top-notch clarity, plus they’re lightweight enough to wear on your longest trails and races.
Oakleys always cost a pretty penny, so Prime Day is the moment to invest when prices are slashed. These Radar EV Path sunglasses cut glare, block wind and keep bugs away from your eyes on runs or rides — and they’re $106 cheaper now!
If the Oakley deal still feels a bit steep for you, don’t worry. Prime Day has plenty of discounts on more budget-friendly running and cycling sunglasses, and I’ve picked out a couple of the best ones to check out.
If you hate sunglasses slipping or bouncing when you’re out running or riding, these stay put and cut the glare too. Grabbing no-slip, polarized shades for just $20 is seriously good value.
If you’re still after Oakleys but want to stay under $100, the Oakley Oo9343 M2 Frame XL sunglasses are 43% off at $93. They offer 100% UV protection, a durable yet lightweight frame, as well as a secure, comfy fit to prevent mid run niggles.
For more savings, check out the best Prime Day deals under $25.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.