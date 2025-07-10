I hate how expensive Oakleys are — which is why I’m snapping up this 43% Prime Day deal

Is it just me who gasps when they see the price tag on a pair of Oakleys? There’s no denying they look seriously slick and are one of the most trusted names in sports eyewear, but paying full whack always feels like daylight robbery.

That is, until Prime Day deals pull an absolute whopper out of the bag and drop the popular Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses to just $138 at Amazon — that’s 43% off.

These shades are built for everything from long bike rides to runs and hikes in bright sunshine. They’ve got a wide, wraparound lens for great coverage and top-notch clarity, plus they’re lightweight enough to wear on your longest trails and races.

Oakley Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses: was $244 now $138 at Amazon Oakleys always cost a pretty penny, so Prime Day is the moment to invest when prices are slashed. These Radar EV Path sunglasses cut glare, block wind and keep bugs away from your eyes on runs or rides — and they’re $106 cheaper now!

If the Oakley deal still feels a bit steep for you, don’t worry. Prime Day has plenty of discounts on more budget-friendly running and cycling sunglasses, and I’ve picked out a couple of the best ones to check out.

Oakley Oo9343 M2 Frame XL Sunglasses: was $163 now $93 at Amazon If you’re still after Oakleys but want to stay under $100, the Oakley Oo9343 M2 Frame XL sunglasses are 43% off at $93. They offer 100% UV protection, a durable yet lightweight frame, as well as a secure, comfy fit to prevent mid run niggles.

For more savings, check out the best Prime Day deals under $25.