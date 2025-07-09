I’ve worn AR glasses for 100,000 miles — these are the 7 best Prime Day deals from Xreal, Viture and more
7 picks I actually recommend after 1,000+ hours of testing
Amazon Prime Day is well underway, and we're seeing so many of the best AR glasses from Xreal and Viture getting amazing deals.
If you haven't noticed from the many pictures on this site, I'm rarely seen without a pair of these specs on my face. And after traveling over 100,000 miles wearing them, I'm in the best position after 4 years of reviewing them to point you towards the ones actually worth your money.
The greatest hits include the latest Xreal One for $130 off, the Viture Pro getting a deep $150 discount (understandable given the new Viture Luma Pro just dropped), and even the brand new Xreal One Pro is getting a £30 saving over in the U.K!
So rest assured — each one of these recommendations comes with my stamp of approval after many, many hours and miles of testing. Here are the actual Prime Day deals for you!
- 🇺🇸 Xreal One AR Glasses: was $579 now $449
- 🇺🇸 Viture Pro XR Glasses: was $499 now $349
- 🇺🇸 Xreal Beam Pro: was $249 now $199
- 🇺🇸 Viture Pro Mobile Dock: was $129 now $99
- 🇬🇧 Xreal One AR Glasses: was £449 now £381
- 🇬🇧 Viture Pro XR Glasses: was £489 now £319
- 🇬🇧 Xreal One Pro AR Glasses: was £579 now £549
Prime Day AR glasses deals (U.S.)
One of the best pairs of AR glasses you can buy at an amazing price! The Xreal One packs gorgeous Micro-OLED display technology with a 50-degree field of view, paired with a built-in X1 chip to handle 3 DoF tracking entirely on the hardware.
That Micro OLED display tech in the Viture Pro is some of the best I’ve laid my eyes upon — bright at 1,000 perceived nits and with very minimal blurry edges, and an enhanced electrochromic film on the lenses. Even better, with the Viture Luma Pro launching right now, these are a massive $150 off.
To make the most of your Xreal One specs, the Beam Pro is a top notch additional purchase — giving you a device fully armed with spatial computing experience for binge watching, working and gameplay. Plus, with Android, you've got all of Google's services available on an Apple Vision Pro-esque UI.
Got yourself a Nintendo Switch 2? AR glasses don't support this device directly connected. At the moment, your only option is the Viture Pro Mobile Dock (after a software update) and it's now $30 off with the code VITURE10 at checkout.
Prime Day AR glasses deals (U.K.)
I just reviewed the Xreal One Pros, and they're easily the best premium AR glasses you can buy! So this £30 saving is great to see on the next generation of specs.
