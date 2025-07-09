I’ve worn AR glasses for 100,000 miles — these are the 7 best Prime Day deals from Xreal, Viture and more

Amazon Prime Day is well underway, and we're seeing so many of the best AR glasses from Xreal and Viture getting amazing deals.

If you haven't noticed from the many pictures on this site, I'm rarely seen without a pair of these specs on my face. And after traveling over 100,000 miles wearing them, I'm in the best position after 4 years of reviewing them to point you towards the ones actually worth your money.

The greatest hits include the latest Xreal One for $130 off, the Viture Pro getting a deep $150 discount (understandable given the new Viture Luma Pro just dropped), and even the brand new Xreal One Pro is getting a £30 saving over in the U.K!

So rest assured — each one of these recommendations comes with my stamp of approval after many, many hours and miles of testing. Here are the actual Prime Day deals for you!

Prime Day AR glasses deals (U.S.)

5% extra off with code XREALONE Xreal One AR Glasses: was $579 now $449 at Amazon One of the best pairs of AR glasses you can buy at an amazing price! The Xreal One packs gorgeous Micro-OLED display technology with a 50-degree field of view, paired with a built-in X1 chip to handle 3 DoF tracking entirely on the hardware.

Viture Pro XR Glasses: was $499 now $349 at Amazon That Micro OLED display tech in the Viture Pro is some of the best I’ve laid my eyes upon — bright at 1,000 perceived nits and with very minimal blurry edges, and an enhanced electrochromic film on the lenses. Even better, with the Viture Luma Pro launching right now, these are a massive $150 off.

Xreal Beam Pro: was $249 now $199 at Amazon To make the most of your Xreal One specs, the Beam Pro is a top notch additional purchase — giving you a device fully armed with spatial computing experience for binge watching, working and gameplay. Plus, with Android, you've got all of Google's services available on an Apple Vision Pro-esque UI.

Prime Day AR glasses deals (U.K.)

Xreal One AR Glasses: was £449 now £381 at Amazon One of the best pairs of AR glasses you can buy at an amazing price! The Xreal One packs gorgeous Micro-OLED display technology with a 50-degree field of view, paired with a built-in X1 chip to handle 3 DoF tracking entirely on the hardware.