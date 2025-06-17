The best budget smart glasses just got cheaper — RayNeo Air 3s are now $50 off

Smart glasses are quickly becoming all the rage, and I want in. I mean, having a display beamed straight to your eyes in a stylish pair of specs? Count me in. Unfortunately they don't exactly come cheap — unless you check out the RayNeo Air 3s XR Glasses.

Rated as one of the best smart glasses for those on a budget, the RayNeo Air 3s have been at the top of my list to jump on the AR specs bandwagon, and it's largely due to the huge value for money they offer for first-time users.

And now, even more value, as the RayNeo Air 3s XR Glasses are now $50 off at Best Buy. To put this into context, these specs are already up to $230 less when compared to other smart glasses like the Xreal One ($499) and Viture Pro ($549) specs, and this price cut only makes the Air 3s even more tempting.

RayNeo Air 3s : was $269 now $219 at Best Buy The RayNeo Air 3s may not offer fancy spatial computing or 3DoF AR features, but as someone who enjoys a stylish pair of glasses while watching shows or playing games right in the lenses, it's hard to go wrong at this price — and that $50 price cut makes it all the sweeter.

Ever since learning about the XR glasses in our RayNeo Air 3s review, I've been eyeing up the specs as an all-new way for me to scroll through screens on my iPhone and MacBook Air — whether that be getting on with work or playing games.

With the Micro-OLED panels it boasts, you'll get a smooth 1080p picture at 120Hz, and more excitingly, it expands into a whopping 201-inch display right before your eyes. Imagine the possibilities while traveling; an expansive, cinema-like experience while watching shows on Netflix on the train or giving your Steam Deck the big-screen treatment? Yes, please.

Interestingly, the Air 3s smart glasses also offer sublime image quality that rivals their pricier competition like the Xreal One and Viture Pro. Expect 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and 2000,000:1 contrast ratio, which means fine-tuned details and color accuracy.

The XR glasses also look far more "normal" than many smart glasses that hit the market, and by that, I mean less chunky and comfortable to wear. At 2.8 pounds, these are some of the lightest AR glasses you can grab. Plus they have that premium appeal.

After trying out the Snap Spectacles aimed at developers, I've been impressed by what the future of smart glasses looks like. Now, the RayNeo Air 3s don't offer those same capabilities, as there are no spatial computing features or other AR tools that it takes advantage of.

But for anyone who wants a taste of what smart glasses can do today without having to splurge on pricey specs, and wants a portable 201-inch display right on their face, the RayNeo Air 3s make for a great point of entry to anyone new to AR glasses. And at this price? I may have to bag a pair myself.