Quick! These five best eye masks for sleep make perfect stocking stuffers

The best eye mask for sleep will block out residual light, helping you to fall into a deep and restful slumber. They’re a traveling essential, making it easy to fall asleep in unfamiliar surroundings. But, depending on the model that you opt for, there are also additional benefits to wearing an eye mask, too.

For example, an eye mask made out of natural fibers, such as silk, can help protect the delicate skin around your eyes while you sleep, while a weighted eye mask can help alleviate anxiety. There’s even evidence that the total darkness that eye masks provide can improve the quality of your sleep.

If you’re stuck on what to buy the tired person in your life who seemingly has everything, We’ve rounded up a guide to the best eye masks on offer right now. Masks such as the Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask, which is currently just $9.98 at Amazon, or the Mulberry Slip Silk Sleep Mask, which is down to $35 from $50 at Amazon , make perfect (and practical) stocking stuffers. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Mavogel Cotton Eye Mask: From $19.99 $9.98 at Amazon

Best for: Light blocking comfort Improve your sleep on the go with the Mavogel eye mask, which is currently 50% off at Amazon. As well as providing complete darkness, they’re incredibly comfortable, with reviewers praising its ultra soft cotton fabric and ergonomic design that suits every head size. We love the little travel pouch this comes with, making it the perfect travel accessory — and at just $9.98, it’s a great price, too.

2. Grace & Stella Cooling Eye Mask: $14.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Best for: Cooling anti-inflammatory This gel bead eye mask gently soothes tired eyes, reducing dark circles puffiness when cooled. However, you can also heat this eye patch up, which provides blissful relief from headaches, including migraines. However, although this is touted as a sleep mask, some reviews have mentioned that it doesn’t block out residual light as effectively as other models. So, if you’re looking for a product that purely blocks out light, you might be better off with the Mavogel eye mask instead.

3. Mulberry Slip Silk Sleep Mask: From $50 $35 at Amazon

Best for: Anti-aging This 100% silk sleep mask is designed to be gentle on the delicate skin around your eyes, as well as effectively blocking out residual light. The silk fabric is touted as a solution against premature aging, as studies indicate that silk absorbs less moisture from the skin than cotton. The silky surface has also been shown to allow your skin to glide over your pillow, which helps cut down on eye-creases caused by cotton. How anti-aging is it? Who’s to say — but we love how sumptuously soft the silk is.

4. Tempur-Pedic Navy Sleep mask: From $49.99 $39.95 at Slumberland Furniture

Best for: Luxury sleep experience Like its luxury mattresses, the Tempur-Pedic sleep mask is pricey - but undeniably well-made. Containing the same NASA-developed cooling tech found in its mattresses, the Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask is cool, comfortable, and fits perfectly on your face, which creates the perfect environment for a restful night's sleep.