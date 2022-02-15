Quick! Nintendo Switch drops to $279 in this rare Woot sale

Just finding a Nintendo Switch in stock can be surprisingly tough at times, scoring one for less than full retail price is almost unheard of. However, your chance to grab a rare Switch saving is now, as Woot is offering a killer deal exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

For a limited time, Prime members can get the Nintendo Switch on sale for $279 at Woot. That's $20 off its retail price of $299, which is certainly one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get. This deal is on the standard Nintendo Switch console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $279 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles ever. Prime members can get the Switch console on sale for just $279, which is $20 off and a rare discount on this popular home console/handheld hybrid.

If you're unfamiliar with Woot, rest assured it's an Amazon company. This also means you can checkout using your pre-existing Prime account, which is highly convenient. To score this deal just press the "login with Amazon" button and it'll be applied at checkout.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best selling consoles of all time. Combining both a home console and a handheld into one device, it's little wonder that Nintendo recently confirmed it's shifted over 100 million units.

The Switch isn't just a fantastic multi-functional device, it also boasts an impressive library of games both exclusive and third-party. Heavy hitters like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey and Metroid Dread are all must plays and can only be enjoyed on Switch.

The Nintendo Switch really doesn't go on sale often. In fact, scoring one at standard retail price is often so tricky that we consider paying $299 getting a "deal," the chance to secure one for $20 off shouldn't be passed up. If you want one we suggest placing your order immediately as we predict this deal will go fast.

If you've got your eye on the Nintendo Switch OLED instead, check out our Nintendo Switch OLED restock hub for the latest stock updates on this refreshed version of the console.