Quick! Google Pixel 7a just dropped to lowest price ever at Amazon

The best cheap phones balance performance and price, and the Google Pixel 7a is one of our favorite models. Even at full price, it’s an excellent wallet-friendly smartphone, and thanks to this Amazon deal its already very affordable price is now even lower.

Right now, the Google Pixel 7a is on sale for $444 at Amazon. That’s a saving of more than $50 and the new lowest price ever for the entry-level Pixel device. We had previously seen the Pixel 7a drop to $450 during the Prime Day sales last month, but this latest discount drops the handset even further

Pixel 7a: was $499 now $444 @ Amazon

The Pixel 7a isn't your usual budget phone. It practically matches Google's flagship Pixel 7, offering a Tensor G2 chip, a 90Hz refresh rate and a top-of-the-line 64MP camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said the Pixel 7a offers the most premium features out of any value phone for your money. And thanks to this Amazon deal, this already affordable smartphone is now even cheaper at $444, which is a new lowest price ever.

The Google Pixel 7a already made a compelling case for itself at its full MSPR, now at this freshly discounted price, it's an even easier recommendation. In fact, we even rank this as one of the best smartphone deals we've seen so far this year.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, we called it one of the best cheap phones out there for a variety of reasons. For starters, its 6.1-inch OLED display can scale up to a 90Hz refresh rate, just like the flagship Google Pixel 7 can. In our tests, we saw a max brightness reading of 931 nits, which is plenty high enough to easily see the screen even in bright sunlight.

And of course, being a Pixel phone, the Pixel 7a's camera array is truly top-tier. The main shooter outshines even the more expensive Pixel 7 with a 64MP lens. And with a 13MP ultrawide and 13MP selfie lens to boot, there's a reason the Google Pixel 7a ranks on our best camera phones list.

Thanks to its Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7a can go toe-to-toe with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro when it comes to performance. That includes useful photo editing features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur to touch up blurriness or remove unwanted objects from your shots.

If there's one area where the Google Pixel 7a comes up a little short, it's battery life. We managed to squeeze out around 10 hours of use on a single charge in our testing. And while that's likely enough to get most people through the day, it could be a problem if you're away from a charger for an extended period of time. On a more positive note, the Google Pixel 7a does support wireless charging. This is a feature a lot of devices in this price range don't offer.

So if you're looking for a low-cost smartphone that doesn't skimp on premium features, the Google Pixel 7a should fit the bill nicely. And courtesy of Amazon you can now pick up this nifty smartphone at an even more wallet-friendly price.