9 early Prime Day OLED TV deals I recommend based on our testing

At Tom's Guide, it's our mission to find you the best deals on the best products. That's why we spend so much time reviewing the latest and greatest TVs, headphones, smartphones, laptops and more — when they've passed our rigorous testing we're more than happy to help you find the best product in each category.

If you're here because you want to find the best OLED TV — and want it at a significant discount ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day event — you've come to the right place. In the last week, we've been able to find almost a dozen awesome sales that will match (or even surpass!) the deals we'll see next week.

The OLED TVs listed below have undergone a thorough evaluation by our editorial team here at Tom's Guide, with two of them — the LG C2 OLED and Samsung S95C OLED — standing out as a 5-star award winner. The remaining four all scored a 4 or higher in our reviews, and they represent some of the best OLED TVs from this year and last year.

Obviously, OLED TVs are great for folks who have a light-controlled living room, but if you need higher levels of brightness to content with the ambient light from outside windows, head on over to our Best early October Prime Day TV deals page to track down the best sales on LED-LCD and QLED TVs.

Written by Written by Nick Pino Managing Editor, TV & AV My name's Nick and I look after our guides to the best TVs, best OLED TVs and best 4K TVs. Most of my day is spent watching and evaluating new screens from LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense, TCL and Vizio. I have 10 years of experience in AV, and before I joined Tom's Guide I was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar. I love helping people find the perfect TV, so please feel free to reach out over email or tag me on Twitter and I can help you out.

Best early October Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,396 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Amazon. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now and in our LG C2 OLED review said that it's "the best OLED TV for a premium entertainment experience." It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,499 at Best Buy

Samsung 65" S95B OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is Samsung's first OLED and the first to combine OLED with quantum dots, resulting in a QD-OLED TV that promises the best of both technologies: superior color, brightness, and contrast in a single package. In our Samsung S95B OLED 4K review, we said it largely delivers on its promise though it doesn't provide those perfect black levels of a pure OLED TV (especially if you're in a room with minor ambient light). Nevertheless, it's an amazing TV for movies, gaming and everything in between.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED TV: was $2,597 now $1,797 @ Amazon

Hot off the presses, the Samsung S90C OLED is the newest OLED TV from Samsung in 2023, and it competes with the LG C3 OLED. As we said in our Samsung S90C OLED review, the TV performs well above its price, competing credibly with higher-end sets from all the major manufacturers. Its enhanced brightness and generally deft color handling craft a picture that’s almost as good as you’ll see from sets that cost $1,000 more, and its other features, including an ATSC 3.0 tuner and tons of gamer-optimized functionality, only further seal the deal.

Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,897 @ Amazon

The Samsung S95C OLED TV is the company's second shot at QD-OLED, the panel technology that promises a brighter OLED experience. And this sequel proves a big improvement on its predecessor. It uses Samsung's Tizen software and offers 4 HDMI 2.1, 3 USB and a 70W, 4.2.2 audio channel. It's also great for gamers with a native 120Hz refresh rate and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro tech, automatically switching to gaming mode when you power up your console.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,798 @ Amazon

This stunning 2023 Sony model has benefitted from a reduction that brings it down to $1,798 for Prime Day 2023. Of course, that's still quite an investment but in return, you'll get remarkable picture quality on the OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, this set is optimized for the PS5, making it an excellent choice for gamers. Although it's the most expensive model on the list, our Sony A80L OLED review rightly says that it offers "a combination of picture quality, sound quality, and usability you can’t quite find anywhere else."