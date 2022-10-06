Pixel Watch deal — buy one, get one free at AT&T

Step aside, Apple. Google's first ever smartwatch is officially here. While it's still too early to see how the new Pixel Watch will stack up against wearables from Apple and Samsung, retailers are already offering tempting Pixel Watch deals.

The best Pixel Watch deal we've seen today comes courtesy of AT&T. For a limited time, buy one Pixel Watch at AT&T and you'll get another Pixel Watch for free (opens in new tab) (up to $400 in bill credits). That's one of the best Pixel Watch preorders we've seen. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our AT&T promo codes page).

BOGO! AT&T is offering one of the best Pixel Watch preorder deals we've seen. New and existing AT&T customers can buy any Pixel Watch and get a second one for free. You'll need to add at least one new line and activate both watches on your wireless plan to get the $400 in bill credits. (Click on "Available Offers" at the top of the page to see the full details).

It's too early to tell if the Pixel Watch will make it onto our list of the best smartwatches. However, on paper it certainly looks promising. The watch starts at $349 for a GPS/Bluetooth-only configuration or $399 for the LTE-compatible watch. It only comes in one size (41mm), so these are the only prices you'll have to consider.

In terms of features, it offers Fitbit fitness tracking with Fitbit Premium support, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, ECG support, and a 24-hour battery life. It also integrates with a host of Google services, such as Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Calendar, Google Assistant, YouTube Music, Gmail, and Google Home. It comes in three colors, but there are a range of interchangeable straps available in a multitude of colors.

It's worth noting that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and Walmart Rollback sale start next week. In addition, Black Friday deals aren't that far off, which means it won't be long before we see more deals on Google's new watch. However, if you want to be among the first with the Pixel Watch, this is the best deal we've seen today.