Our favorite Roomba robot vacuum just got sliced by $200

If you’re looking to start your spring cleaning a little early this year then you’ll want to head over to Best Buy because the electronics retailer is slashing the price of select robot vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) — including the excellent Roomba s9+ .

For a limited time, the iRobot Roomba s9+ is on sale for $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a $200 saving compared to its full retail price of $999, and the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for the highly-rated robot vac. The same deal is also available at Amazon (opens in new tab), and if you’re looking to save even more money there’s a $500 discount on a Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle (opens in new tab) dropping it down to $949.

Our top pick of the best robot vaccums, the iRobot Roomba s9+, has been slashed by $200 at Best Buy. This cleaning appliance combines excellent mapping with strong suction, and we also love its easy-to-use app that makes setting a course around your home a breeze. The same discount is also currently available at Amazon (opens in new tab).

We currently rank the Roomba s9+ as the best robot vacuum you can buy. And that’s no small achievement considering it faces stiff competition from the likes of the iLife V3s Pro and the Roborock S7 . But the Roomba s9+ comes out on top because it's one of the smartest and most thorough robot vacuums we’ve ever tested, and that makes it pretty hard to beat.

In our glowing Roomba s9+ review (opens in new tab), we declared the robot vacuum was “good-looking, intelligent and powerful enough to replace a human using a corded vacuum cleaner.” In fact, our biggest concern was its steep price tag, and while this Best Buy deal doesn’t exactly make the Roomba s9+ cheap, it does make it a slightly more affordable option.

In our extensive testing, we were seriously impressed with the device’s attractive design, quick and easy mapping tools, and the excellent smartphone app that makes controlling the robot vacuum a breeze. If we had one concern, it’s that this vacuum can get pretty loud as it zooms across your floor hoovering up dust, dirt and pet hair. This problem is exacerbated on hardwood surfaces — we’d perhaps advise setting it to clean up while you’re out of the house.