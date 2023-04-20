Our favorite budget video doorbell is just $69 right now

Choosing the right video doorbell for your home isn't as easy as it should be. Nest, Wyze, and Ring have flooded the market with multiple choices, many of which are good in their own way.
However, if you want a no-fuss model that includes all the essentials like a 1080p camera, strong night vision, and great motion-tracking capabilities, you can't go wrong with the Ring Video Doorbell. We named it one of the best video doorbells and it's on sale right now.
Currently, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell for just $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $30 off and just $10 shy of its all-time price low. In fact, the only time it's been cheaper was during the 2022 Black Friday season. Here's how it stacks up to the competition and why we think now is a good time to buy.
Overview: The Editor's Choice Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.
Key features: 1080p video doorbell, night vision, motion detection, built-in rechargeable battery, Ring Protect Plan (sold separately from $3.99/month)
Product launch: September 2020 (current-gen)
Price history: The Ring Video Doorbell (2020) hit an all-time price low of $59 during 2022's Black Friday season. It's hit $69 only two other times and usually sells for $79 when it's on sale. Currently, Newegg has it on sale for $68, but it's sold via a third party merchant.
Reviews consensus: The Editor's Choice Ring Video Doorbell has everything you could want in a sub-$100 video doorbell. Like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 4, we like that you can use this model either wired or on battery power alone, and you can create custom motion zones, and also see what's going on in your neighborhood. Plus, Ring offers affordable video storage plans starting at $30 a year.
Note: Ring has partnered with many local law enforcement agencies around the U.S. and lets those agencies view footage posted to the Ring Neighbors app and request video footage from Ring. (However, it's only provided if the user gives permission or if Ring is compelled to provide the information from a court order).
Buy it if: Ring offers over nine video doorbells and we've reviewed most — if not all — of them. The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) is our favorite for most people as it has all the essentials you could need while keeping the cost low.
Don't buy it if: If you can wait till Prime Day, we're almost certain this will once again hit $59. Also, keep in mind that if you want to save recordings from the doorbell, you'll have to sign up for one of Ring's subscription plans, which start at $3/month or $60/year. By comparison, Nest offers video storage (three hours of rolling video) and person/package detection without having to pay for a subscription.