Nintendo Switch Online memberships are getting huge mark downs for Black Friday

Discounts on the Nintendo Switch and its library of stellar games are notoriously hard to find. That's why we're stoked to see so many Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this year. There's never been a more perfect opportunity to pick up Nintendo’s wildly popular hybrid handheld/console, and right now, you can extend or upgrade your subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for cheap.

Right now, Amazon's marked down a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Family plan to $71, or 10% off, which gives you and up to seven other people access to all the gaming subscription's perks. (Note: Walmart is offering the same deal as well.) Amazon also has discounts on 12-month individual and family memberships for the standard Nintendo Switch Online tier.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership: was $79 now $71 @ Amazon

This is the premium tier of Nintendo Switch Online, which gives up to eight Nintendo accounts access to all the perks of a subscription. That includes online multiplayer for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3, a library of hundreds of retro NES, SNES, GameBoy Advance, and Sega Genesis games, cloud save support, and DLC packs for best-selling titles.

Price check: $71 @ Walmart

Nintendo Switch Online 12-month Family Membership: was $34 now $31 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the online multiplayer support of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription but aren't interested in some of the retro games and DLC on offer with the premium tier, this is the option for you. Right now for Black Friday, Amazon is offering 10% off, making it the perfect time to sign up or extend your existing subscription.

Nintendo Switch Online 12-month Individual Membership: was $19 now $17 @ Amazon

Amazon's also running a deal on individual Nintendo Switch Online plans, offering 10% off of a 12-month subscription.

Nintendo Switch Online is the Mario maker's version of a gaming subscription service like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. Subscribers get access to online multiplayer for the best Nintendo Switch games, cloud save support for eligible titles, and a curated library of over 100 NES and SNES titles.

If you opt for the premium tier, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you get all those benefits plus access to classic Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis games along with DLC content for best-selling titles like Mario Kart 8 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And with a Family Membership, you and up to seven other Nintendo accounts get all the perks offered at each tier.

I was on the fence about getting a Nintendo Switch Online subscription for a while. The NES and SNES were a bit before my time, and I mostly stick to local multiplayer on Switch. But I finally pulled the trigger once Nintendo sweetened the deal with GBA and N64 games, and I've really been enjoying revisiting old favorites like Fire Emblem and Banjo Kazooie to finally beat some of the levels that left me stumped as a kid.

All digital membership codes are emailed after you purchase and redeemed via the Nintendo Switch eShop.