My favorite Ninja appliance I've ever owned is $130 off thanks to Black Friday deals

I've tested dozens of cooking appliances over the years, and quite a few from the Ninja brand specifically. But if I had to pick one that's completely transformed how I get dinner on the table, it's the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven — an 8-in-1 outdoor kitchen gadget that's currently on massive discount thanks to Black Friday deals.

To say I'm obsessed with the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven is an understatement. I've had one since the day it debuted, and ever since, it's held its position as an essential cooking apparatus in my household. It's basically an oven that keeps odors and radiant heat outside of my house, but it's also much, much more.

For one, unlike the popular Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill (the similar names are confusing, I know) the Outdoor Oven works as a pizza oven. It can reach up to 700 degrees on electricity, which is plenty hot to make a fresh pie. There are even several presets that assist in the cooking process, including specific settings for thin crust, deep dish and frozen pizzas.

That's not all. The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven has a smoking box, too. It's optional, but I use it to add a subtle smokey flavor to most of my dishes, whether it's wings, flank steak, corn or queso... the list goes on. You can use the oven to roast, bake, dehydrate and keep food warm.

I usually use the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven for foolproof protein prep. I recently smoked a full chicken inside in under two hours. Neighbors who have attended my backyard dinner parties also swear that the garlic parmesan wings that baked in the oven are among the best they've ever had.

The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven has worked great on the deck of my home, but I often recommend it to my friends who have apartments with patios or balconies. Since it's an 8-in-1 appliance, it replaces the need for multiple gadgets that take up a lot of space. And it runs on electricity instead of gas, which is usually more accessible.

