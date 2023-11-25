I test kitchen appliances for a living — these 3 Cyber Monday Ninja deals are the cheapest they’ve ever been

Black Friday may have finished, but the deals are by no means over. In fact, we’re now seeing Cyber Monday deals for even more discounts. Stock is selling out fast, particularly for Ninja appliances. We’ve already had no end of enticing deals from this brand over the last week, some of which have never been so cheap.

While these are great deals not to miss, it also means they can sell out quickly, so you need to act fast. But, where can you find these deals and which are worth pursuing? That’s where I can help. I test kitchen appliances for a living, so I know which products will benefit your kitchen as well as your wallet. I’ve rounded up 3 of my favorite Cyber Monday Ninja deals here, and seeing as these too have never been so cheap, you should grab stock while you can.

The top 3 Cyber Monday Ninja deals

3 Cyber Monday Ninja deals I’d buy

Ninja AMZ493BRN Compact Kitchen System: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

CHEAPEST PRICE EVER! This Ninja deal is amazing value for money, and not just because it’s the cheapest it’s ever been. This one machine can function as a blender, food processor and smoothie maker all in one, saving you from purchasing multiple appliances. Three settings are available to reflect these functions: smoothie, frozen and dough/mix; each of which will adjust the power and rhythm of the blades to suit what you’re making. The parts are dishwasher-safe for ease of cleaning too. At sub-$100, this is a generous price for such versatility.

Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

CHEAPEST PRICE EVER! We couldn’t recommend this toaster oven more. Its sister model, the DCT401 came out as the winner in our best toaster oven tests — and the DCT451 comes with even more features. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like. Plus, it comes with a handy thermometer, so you can cook to the doneness you prefer safely.