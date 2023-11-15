My favorite Lululemon puffer jacket is $120 off right now in early Black Friday deal

Designed to be super-warm when the temperature drops, I’ve been a huge fan of the Lululemon Wunder Puff for years. And I have very good news: it’s on sale in an early Black Friday deal.

Right now the Lululemon Wunder Puff jacket is currently discounted to $169 at lululemon in three different colors — Faded Zap, Grenadine Red, and my personal favorite, Velvet Dust. At the time of writing, the jacket is $120 off in several different sizes.

Lululemon Wunder Puff: was $298 now $169 @ lululemon

Act fast! The Wunder Puff jacket is discounted in the standard length, which sits just below the hips. The jacket has a relaxed fit, and a cinchable waist to customize the fit. There are only a few colors in the sale right now, but most are still available in various sizes. Don’t delay, this is a deal worth shopping!

This puffer jacket is designed to keep you warm. It’s made from 600-fill power goose down, which insulates you from the cold, and has a relaxed, roomy fit, so the jacket can be worn over layers when the temperature really drops (lululemon recommends sizing down if you want a more fitted jacket). There are also close-fitting interior cuffs to keep the heat in and the cold out.

One of my pet peeves when it comes to winter jackets is not having enough space to carry my phone, dog treats and AirPods case, and still get my hands in my pockets when I’m not wearing gloves. The Wunder Puff has deep pockets with zips, and one of the pockets even has a hidden phone sleeve.

From a technical perspective, this isn’t the jacket you’d buy if you’re hiking a mountain — it’s the one you chuck on afterward when you want to really keep warm. It’s water-repellant and windproof, but won’t keep you fully dry if the heavens open (you’ll want to check out a fully water-resistant jacket instead).