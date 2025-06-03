Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section just restocked — 15 finds I’d buy now from $9
I found the best items in Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section
Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section is my favorite place to shop high-quality activewear at great prices. Right now this section is packed with a ton of awesome items, from Align leggings to Scuba hoodies.
You can currently score Lululemon apparel and accessories from $9. For example, these Align High-Rise Crop 23" leggings are on sale from $59. Originally priced at $98, this is an awesome price drop that you don’t want to miss — we rank these as the best gym leggings on the market.
Plus, the super comfortable and supportive Beyondfeel Running Shoes are on sale from $99.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. If you’re looking for Father’s Day gifts, check out the deals I’d buy from $12 in Home Depot’s Father’s Day sale.
Apparel
Providing light support for A-C cups, this Lululemon Racer Bra is suited for casual wear or light exercise. It's made of super-soft and stretchy Nulu fabric, and you can even flip it back to front to change the look of the straps.
On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.
These Lululemon shorts are great for tough workouts. Made of ribbed Luxtreme fabric, they provide extra support and wick sweat. Plus, this style comes in a cool camo print.
Need a new t-shirt to fall in love with? This Lululemon crewneck is perfect for the job. It's soft, stretchy and is cut for the perfect easy, relaxed fit. Plus, it comes in a range of pretty colors to match your favorite outfits.
These Lululemon shorts are designed for casual wear, are lightweight and stretchy as well as sweat-wicking. With a high-rise cut and 3.5-inch length, these look super cute with a cropped shirt or hoodie.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
Perfect for running or training, this Lululemon long sleeved shirt is now available from $59. It's sewn with minimal seams to reduce the possibility of chafing and the Swiftly Tech fabric reduces the growth of odor causing bacteria.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $59. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
These Lululemon pants come in a beautiful range of colors, and even a floral print. Even better, they can now be yours starting from just $69. Their loose fit and lightweight material makes them great for hot weather, so get them now and make the most of the warm days ahead.
This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.
Accessories
Everybody needs socks, so you might as well make yours good ones. These Lululemon Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks are now on sale from $9, and they provide arch support and cushioning for a super comfortable feel. The double stripe and Lululemon logo at the top gives them a stylish look.
If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
Power runs with this Lululemon running hat on sale from $24. Made from swift fabric with four-way stretch, it's lightweight and sweat-wicking with an adjustable back closure.
Sneakers and shoes
Some of the comfiest flip-flops you'll find, the Restfeels have a soft fabric strap and a cushioned midsole to keep your feet supported. They're currently available in a cheerful Red Glow colorway.
Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $59. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support you with every step. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.
These shoes are designed with runners in mind, with a mesh upper to keep your feet cool, cushioned midsole, and a 10mm heel-to-toe drop. They weigh 307g and the outsole design "mirrors a woman's natural footstrike for a smooth ride." Our Fitness Editor James Frew put these shoes to the test and found they were soft, supportive and versatile.
