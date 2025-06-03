Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section just restocked — 15 finds I’d buy now from $9

Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section is my favorite place to shop high-quality activewear at great prices. Right now this section is packed with a ton of awesome items, from Align leggings to Scuba hoodies.

You can currently score Lululemon apparel and accessories from $9. For example, these Align High-Rise Crop 23" leggings are on sale from $59. Originally priced at $98, this is an awesome price drop that you don’t want to miss — we rank these as the best gym leggings on the market.

Plus, the super comfortable and supportive Beyondfeel Running Shoes are on sale from $99.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. If you’re looking for Father’s Day gifts, check out the deals I’d buy from $12 in Home Depot’s Father’s Day sale.

Apparel

Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $42 now $29 at lululemon (US) On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.

Lululemon Love Curved-Hem Crewneck T-Shirt: was $48 now $34 at lululemon (US) Need a new t-shirt to fall in love with? This Lululemon crewneck is perfect for the job. It's soft, stretchy and is cut for the perfect easy, relaxed fit. Plus, it comes in a range of pretty colors to match your favorite outfits.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $49 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $59 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $59. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Swift Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant: was $128 now $69 at lululemon (US) These Lululemon pants come in a beautiful range of colors, and even a floral print. Even better, they can now be yours starting from just $69. Their loose fit and lightweight material makes them great for hot weather, so get them now and make the most of the warm days ahead.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie: was $128 now $89 at lululemon (US) This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.

Accessories

Lululemon Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks Stripe: was $14 now $9 at lululemon (US) Everybody needs socks, so you might as well make yours good ones. These Lululemon Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks are now on sale from $9, and they provide arch support and cushioning for a super comfortable feel. The double stripe and Lululemon logo at the top gives them a stylish look.

Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband: was $22 now $14 at lululemon (US) If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.

Sneakers and shoes