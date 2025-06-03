Recommended reading

Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section just restocked — 15 finds I’d buy now from $9

Deals
By published

I found the best items in Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section

Lululemon deals
(Image credit: Lululemon)
Jump to:

Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section is my favorite place to shop high-quality activewear at great prices. Right now this section is packed with a ton of awesome items, from Align leggings to Scuba hoodies.

You can currently score Lululemon apparel and accessories from $9. For example, these Align High-Rise Crop 23" leggings are on sale from $59. Originally priced at $98, this is an awesome price drop that you don’t want to miss — we rank these as the best gym leggings on the market.

Plus, the super comfortable and supportive Beyondfeel Running Shoes are on sale from $99.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. If you’re looking for Father’s Day gifts, check out the deals I’d buy from $12 in Home Depot’s Father’s Day sale.

Quick Links

Apparel

Lululemon Bend This V and Racer Bra Light Support
Lululemon Bend This V and Racer Bra Light Support: was $48 now $29 at lululemon (US)

Providing light support for A-C cups, this Lululemon Racer Bra is suited for casual wear or light exercise. It's made of super-soft and stretchy Nulu fabric, and you can even flip it back to front to change the look of the straps.

View Deal
Lululemon Love Tank Top
Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $42 now $29 at lululemon (US)

On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.

View Deal
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Short 10"
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Short 10": was $58 now $29 at lululemon (US)

These Lululemon shorts are great for tough workouts. Made of ribbed Luxtreme fabric, they provide extra support and wick sweat. Plus, this style comes in a cool camo print.

View Deal
Lululemon Love Curved-Hem Crewneck T-Shirt
Lululemon Love Curved-Hem Crewneck T-Shirt: was $48 now $34 at lululemon (US)

Need a new t-shirt to fall in love with? This Lululemon crewneck is perfect for the job. It's soft, stretchy and is cut for the perfect easy, relaxed fit. Plus, it comes in a range of pretty colors to match your favorite outfits.

View Deal
Lululemon Dance Studio High-Rise Short 3.5"
Lululemon Dance Studio High-Rise Short 3.5": was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US)

These Lululemon shorts are designed for casual wear, are lightweight and stretchy as well as sweat-wicking. With a high-rise cut and 3.5-inch length, these look super cute with a cropped shirt or hoodie.

View Deal
Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $49 at lululemon (US)

These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

View Deal
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0: was $78 now $59 at lululemon (US)

Perfect for running or training, this Lululemon long sleeved shirt is now available from $59. It's sewn with minimal seams to reduce the possibility of chafing and the Swiftly Tech fabric reduces the growth of odor causing bacteria.

View Deal
Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings
Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $59 at lululemon (US)

You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $59. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

View Deal
Lululemon Swift Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant
Lululemon Swift Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant: was $128 now $69 at lululemon (US)

These Lululemon pants come in a beautiful range of colors, and even a floral print. Even better, they can now be yours starting from just $69. Their loose fit and lightweight material makes them great for hot weather, so get them now and make the most of the warm days ahead.

View Deal
Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie: was $128 now $89 at lululemon (US)

This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.

View Deal

Accessories

Lululemon Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks Stripe
Lululemon Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks Stripe: was $14 now $9 at lululemon (US)

Everybody needs socks, so you might as well make yours good ones. These Lululemon Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks are now on sale from $9, and they provide arch support and cushioning for a super comfortable feel. The double stripe and Lululemon logo at the top gives them a stylish look.

View Deal
Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband
Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband: was $22 now $14 at lululemon (US)

If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.

View Deal
Lululemon Fast and Free Running Hat
Lululemon Fast and Free Running Hat: was $38 now $24 at lululemon (US)

Power runs with this Lululemon running hat on sale from $24. Made from swift fabric with four-way stretch, it's lightweight and sweat-wicking with an adjustable back closure.

View Deal

Sneakers and shoes

Lululemon Restfeel Flip-Flop
Lululemon Restfeel Flip-Flop: was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US)

Some of the comfiest flip-flops you'll find, the Restfeels have a soft fabric strap and a cushioned midsole to keep your feet supported. They're currently available in a cheerful Red Glow colorway.

View Deal
Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker
Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker: was $138 now $59 at lululemon (US)

Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $59. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support you with every step. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.

View Deal
Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoes
Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoes: was $158 now $99 at lululemon (US)

These shoes are designed with runners in mind, with a mesh upper to keep your feet cool, cushioned midsole, and a 10mm heel-to-toe drop. They weigh 307g and the outsole design "mirrors a woman's natural footstrike for a smooth ride." Our Fitness Editor James Frew put these shoes to the test and found they were soft, supportive and versatile.

View Deal
See more Wellness Deals
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.