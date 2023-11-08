My favorite Arc’teryx and Patagonia jackets are heavily discounted ahead of Black Friday

Name-drop "Patagonia" or "Arc'teryx" around a certain crowd of granite-scaling, mountain-hopping outdoorsy folk and you may see some eyes roll. Why? These two top-rate outerwear brands have, in recent years, become status symbols for some fashionable, Gorpcore -loving celebrities and influencers. (Feel free to roll your own eyes now).

Trendy or not, both brands make best-in-class jackets. And two of my all-time favorite lightweight models are on sale right now, through REI , at steep pre-Black Friday discounts.

Specifically, the Patagonia Houdini is presently 30% off for men and 50% off for women . Meanwhile, dudes can score the Arc'teryx Gamma Lightweight Hoody for 29% off. Colors are limited but size availability is still solid for all but one color option.

Patagonia Houdini — lightweight and packable

I've owned a Patagonia Houdini for four years and it’s one of my most versatile pieces of outerwear. The chest pocket converts into a zippered stuff sack for easy storage. In this form, it takes up about as much room as a pair of tube socks. So, I always toss the Houdini in my bag when I’m leaving the house for more than a few hours, just in case.

Despite weighing less than 4 ounces, this jacket does a remarkably good job keeping the wind and light rain at bay. Note: It’s not fully waterproof. You can also comfortably wear a sweater or a mid-layer jacket under the Houdini. But it does run a tad small in men’s, so consider sizing up.

Patagonia Houdini deals

Patagonia Houdini (men’s): was $109 now $76 @ REI

Fun fact, this was Houdini’s favorite jacket, hence the name, he even wore it during some of his most famous escapes. Okay, not really, but there is something magical about a packable garment that weighs next to nothing, yet provides a fair amount of weather protection. And while the Evening Mauve color is a tad unusual, it’s also pretty darn classy.

Patagonia Houdini (women’s): was $109 now $54 @ REI

Deals on women’s Houdini jackets are even better. You can score that same Evening Mauve color for just $54, though sizes for that one are limited to just small and medium. Fortunately, the Thriving Planet/Cone Brown color is available in nearly every size. However, a California or Colorado state ID is required to complete the purchase — I kid of, course.

Arc'teryx Gamma jacket — flexible weather protection

Like the Houdini, this Arc'teryx jacket also has a silly name, but don’t let that fool you, the Gamma is serious business. This a heavier option than the Patagonia, with better protection from the cold and elements. Still, it’s just 10.6 ounces, so it certainly won’t weigh you down.

I especially like the Gamma because the fabric repels water effectively, while still being fairly stretchy. This allows for good mobility, which isn’t always the case with wet weather jackets. I also appreciate the inclusion of hand pockets, something the Houdini is missing.

Arc'teryx Gamma deal

Arc'teryx Gamma (men’s): was $220 now $155 @ REI

The Phenom colorway is a tad loud. But that makes it an even better option for cold-weather running when daylight is a precious and often absent commodity. Made from recycled materials, the Gamma provides a solid degree of wind, water and sun protection while remaining nice and breathable. The material is also comfortable and flexible enough to be worn while hiking, climbing, cycling and more.

Other REI jacket deals

Arc’teryx and Patagonia aren't the only brands REI is offering heavy discounts on ahead of Black Friday. You can also score some sweet deals on gear from Outdoor Research, Helly Hansen, Marmot and other.

For more on wet weather gear, read our handy guide on staying dry while biking in the rain.