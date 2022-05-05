Mother's Day deal at Verizon — score a free iPhone 13 or iPhone SE

Mom deserves the very best, but budgets are tighter than usual this year. So Verizon is making it somewhat more affordable to treat mom with a Mother's Day gift she's bound to love.

Currently at Verizon, you can get an iPhone 13 for free when you trade-in your old device and open a new line with unlimited data. That's one of the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen. If you don't have an old phone to trade in, Verizon is also offering a free iPhone SE 2022 when you open a new line with select unlimited data plan.

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Get mom one of the best phones on the market. For a limited time at Verizon, you can get a free iPhone 13 when you trade-in your old device and open a new unlimited line. Plus, you'll get an additional $200 if you switch from a competing carrier.

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

Don't have an old or damaged phone to trade in? New and existing members can get a new iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best deals we've seen from Verizon. No trade-in is required for this deal.

The iPhone 13 is one of the best phones you can buy. Naturally, it comes with a high price tag. The base iPhone 13 costs $799, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost $999 and $1,099, respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 mini is the smallest and least-expensive model in the lineup coming in at $699.

In our iPhone 13 review, we called the Editor's Choice phone the best iPhone for most people. We like that Apple has finally bumped the base model's storage to 128GB, so you don't have to jump to the next storage tier just to fit everything on your phone. The A15 processor — the same one found in the iPhone 13 Pro models — continues to set the pace for mobile processors, allowing the iPhone 13 to outperform any Android device.

However, the real story is the cameras. The iPhone 13 still features two rear lenses, but they have bigger sensors which translates to improved low-light photography. What’s more, Apple includes a number of computational-powered features like Cinematic mode to automatically shift focus when you’re shooting video.

Alternatively, the iPhone SE 2022 is the perfect phone for any mom. In our iPhone SE 2022 review, we called the new phone the fastest phone you can buy for under $500. It's very similar to its predecessor. The main difference is the addition of a new A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. The new CPU brings better battery life (up to 15 hours vs. up to 13 hours) and advanced camera features like Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion.