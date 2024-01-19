Massive Best Buy weekend sale — here’s the top 13 deals I’d buy

Best Buy's 3-day sales event is here, making for some very tempting weekend deals. Super Bowl-worthy TVs have seen huge reductions, and there are a bunch of deals on Apple gear, too.
The LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV is $599 at Best Buy. This TV is $700 off and could easily be the cheapest OLED TV deal we see for the Super Bowl. If you want a massive, truly impressive OLED screen, the Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K TV is $1,999 at Best Buy. It's $1,600 off its original price.
There are plenty more deals to choose from, so keep scrolling to see my top picks in this Best Buy sale. Plus, don't miss my favorite deals in Nintendo's digital sale.
Best Buy sale — top deals
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.
Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy
The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy
SAVE $60! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $189 @ Walmart | $189 @ Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Lenovo Flex 15" Chromebook: was $479 now $329 @ Best Buy
If you're looking for a no-frills laptop for cheap that can still get the job done, Best Buy is offering $150 off the Lenovo Flex 15-inch Chromebook. It includes a full HD touch screen, Intel N6000 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Its unique flip-and-fold design makes it easy to switch between four modes — laptop, tablet, tent and stand — so you can use it however you need to.
Apple iPad (10th Gen): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $429 @ Walmart
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum: was $569 now $469 @ Best Buy
If you’ve been looking to upgrade to a better vacuum, then this deal is worth your attention. The Dyson V11 was the first Dyson stick vacuum to feature an LCD screen. It offers up to 60 minutes of run time, plus it comes with plenty of useful tools, including a crevice tool, mini motorized tool, docking station, mini soft dusting brush, stiff bristle brush, combination tool, light pipe crevice tool and low reach adapter tool.
Price check: $469 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. (The 256GB version is unavailable at Amazon as of this writing.) In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing) and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,049 @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Note: Amazon has the TV for a few bucks less.
Price check: $1,396 @ Amazon
Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Best Buy
The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.
Price check: $1,596 @ Amazon
Samsung 77" S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $1,999 @ Best Buy
At 77 inches, Samsung's Class S89C OLED is a superb option for those who want the most screen real estate as the Big Game draws near. As with most in this price range, it leverages a Quantum HDR OLED display, anti-glare and a LaserSlim design. It's pretty hard to beat a $1,600 price drop, especially on an OLED like this.