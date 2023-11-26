Best MacBook Cyber Monday deals 2023 — $150 off new M3 MacBook Pro and more

Now is the time to consider getting a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. With Black Friday behind us, we turn to Cyber Monday for our last chance to save big on big-ticket items. This includes the ever-popular MacBooks, which are seeing some nice price reductions across the board.

For example, the stellar MacBook Air 15-inch is $250 off at Amazon. You can also snag the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 for $1,449 at Amazon, which is $150 off. Both of these make for excellent upgrades.

Cyber Monday MacBook deals — Best sales now

MacBook Air 13.3" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's still a great value.

MacBook Air 13.6" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $929 @ B&H Photo

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/1TB): was $2,399 now $2,199 @ Amazon

The new M3 Pro MacBook Pro features a blisteringly fast M3 Pro chip, which has an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU to help it monster even the most demanding tasks. This model also features 18GB of RAM, as well as a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Price check: $1,849 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14.2" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,749 @ B&H Photo

This MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the perfect laptop for creative pros. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. This model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro 10-core CPU w/ 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's not the latest M3 chip, but it's plenty fast.

MacBook Pro 16 (M3/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. This model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $2,499 @ Best Buy

MacBook accessories

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: $21 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of our favorite portable chargers on the market, and one of the best MacBook accessories. It weighs just 6.4 ounces and has a 10000 mAh capacity. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen: $29 @ Amazon

If you want to work away from home without passersby being able to view what's on your screen, the SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen keeps your display private while still being visible to you. It's also easy to remove and reattach the screen thanks to its magnetic connectors. This deal is for the 13" MacBook Air M1 version.

Apple Magic Trackpad: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon

For those times when your Mac is docked, the Apple Magic Trackpad features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, that makes scrolling and swiping more efficient and comfortable than ever. Note: It's been as cheap as $103 in the past.

MacBook Air vs Pro

When you're buying a MacBook there's one common question everyone has to answer for themselves at some point: MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro?

The simple answer is: Both are great laptops that feel speedy to use and last a long time on a full battery. MacBook Airs are ultralight laptops that now come with either 13-inch or 15-inch screens and are generally fine for basic work and browsing, while MacBook Pros are slightly heavier, come with 14-inch or 16-inch screens (now that the 13-inch MacBook Pro is discontinued) and are better-suited for demanding tasks like coding, photo/video editing or game development.

Apple M1 vs M2 vs M3 chip

Once you've decided whether you want a MacBook Air or Pro, the next thing to think about is which model you want. In general, the newer the laptop, the better it performs.

Ever since Apple rolled out the first MacBook Air with M1 in 2020 we've been amazed by how speedy and power-efficient Apple's laptops are now that the company is equipping them with its own Apple silicon. What that means for you is that while the newest MacBooks with M3 chips are the fastest and most powerful on the market, you won't be missing out if you decide to get an older MacBook with an M2 chip instead.

Even the old M1-powered MacBook Airs are still plenty serviceable as basic laptops you can use to browse the web, write emails or do homework. Just don't expect them to be supported as long as the newer MacBooks, which will support the latest version of macOS for years to come.