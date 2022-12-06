MacBook Air M2 just dropped back to Cyber Monday price

If you missed out on snapping up an affordable laptop in the Cyber Monday deals, then you’re in luck as we’ve just spotted a discounted MacBook Air M2.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Air M2 for $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a neat saving of $150 making it the cheapest we’ve seen this excellent macOS machine since Cyber Monday. But I suggest you hurry as the MacBook Air isn’t likely to stay in stock for long.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. You get a new M2 chip that enables delivers blazing performance, a brighter and bigger 13.6-inch display and over 14 hours of battery life. And it's all wrapped up in a sleek design that's 20% smaller than the last Air. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

Of all the deals I’ve seen this year, a discounted MacBook Air M2 is one of the few that really stands out to me, as I feel this is the best laptop you can buy right now, unless you’re are a diehard Windows fan.

In our MacBook Air M2 review, Mark Spoonauer, Tom’s Guide’s global editor-in-chief, praised the laptop for its design, display, battery life and impressive M2 chip performance. And I whole-heartedly agree, as I own the MacBook Air M2 and utterly love it.

It’s wonderfully slim, yet still provides a nice typing experience with decent key travel. And that Force Touch trackpad is a thing of beauty and precision, especially for someone who previously used a Windows laptop.

But what really stood out to me was the killer battery life. Sure 14 hours and 6 minutes was pretty impressive in our lab testing. But what really impressed me was during real-world use at IFA 2022, the MacBook Air M2 basically did the whole tech conference on pretty much a single charge. It’s a real game-changer compared to some Windows laptops I’ve used.

And in general use, the new MacBook Air is just a joy to use. That display notch isn't as noticeable as one might expect, leaving the excellent 13.6-inch display to shine.

The Apple M2 chip is also very impressive, able to run some games, providing they are compatible with macOS. That means when the working day is over I can quickly boot up Divinity: Original Sin 2 without needing to reach for my chunky gaming laptop.

In short, this is one laptop deal that’s well worth your consideration. But if you miss it or fancy something else before the end of the year, then check out our rundown of the best laptop deals you can buy right now.