MacBook Pro 14-inch is $400 off ahead of MacBook Pro 2023 launch

Black Friday come and gone, but top retailers are still offering killer deals on some top products. Apple devices very rarely get this big of a discount.

Right now you can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 for just $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $400 off and although there's a MacBook Pro 2023 with M2 Pro reportedly coming soon, this is still one of the best laptops available.

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charging.

Our MacBook Pro 14-inch review shows exactly how highly we rate this laptop. We consider it to be the best MacBook for photo editing and. With its M1 Pro (or M1 Max chip) 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, it's still a powerhouse machine.

MacBooks have always been one of the most visually striking laptops on the market and this model is no different. Its Liquid Retina XDR display is a thing of beauty and the ultra-thin bezels really maximize the screen space. Just as impressive, the MacBook Pro 14-inch lasted for an excellent 14 hours and 9 minutes on our web surfing battery test.

Although our review found the lack of a USB-A port frustrating, there are plenty of other ports on this laptop. You get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, MagSafe 3, a headphone jack and an SD memory card slot.

If you can wait until the 2023 models launch and can afford them then great, but those looking for a fantastic deal now should act fast on this deal. If you're not sure which Apple machine to get, check out our guide to the best MacBooks.