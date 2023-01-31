LG OLED TV drops to just $599 in epic Super Bowl TV deal

The stage is set, the teams are confirmed and the biggest football game of the season is less than two weeks away. Now is your last chance to score a Super Bowl TV deal and upgrade your setup ahead of the ultimate sporting event of the year. And now is an ideal time as we’ve just spotted an epic deal on an LG OLED TV.

For a limited time, the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV is on sale for $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable $700 off its full list price of $1,299, and while we have seen it drop to $569 in the past this is still amongst the lowest price it’s ever been. It’s certainly one of the best OLED TV deals available right now.

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED released in 2022. It offers over a billion colors, perfect blacks, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal at $700 off its regular retail price.

It’s important to note that the LG A2 OLED is the entry-level model in LG’s impressive OLED lineup. So don’t expect the same performance as the excellent LG C2 OLED which tops our best OLED TVs ranking. However, considering the significant price difference the LG A2 OLED still makes a compelling case for itself.

In our LG A2 OLED review we noted the 4K TV offers a “wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio” we also praised its “slick and intuitive interface” and concluded that it was overall worth a purchase, but preferred when on sale, as it is right now at Best Buy.

The LG A2 OLED offers excellent picture quality, but with a few sacrifices particularly when it comes to brightness. However, it offers deep blacks and a huge range of vibrant colors. LG’s 4K upscaling is solid, and this television also offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. If you want the high-quality images typically associated with an OLED TV at a more affordable price you really can’t go wrong with the LG A2.

Although, gamers may want to consider one of our picks for the best gaming TVs instead. That's because the A2's refresh rate clocks in at a very average 60Hz and the lack of HDMI 2.1 ports is pretty disappointing. At least there is a dedicated Game Optimizer that reduces input lag time to give you an edge when playing online. But overall, the LG A2 OLED isn't quite primed to get the most out of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

There’s no time to waste if you want a new TV for Super Bowl Sunday, but if you’re not completely sold on this LG A2 OLED deal, don’t worry. We’ve got a comprehensive roundup of the best TV deals with models that will suit all needs and fit all budgets.