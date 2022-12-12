LG C2 OLED just hit lowest price ever in holiday deal — and it's our top rated TV

Still haven't snagged yourself the best TV on the market? Well now is the time, because our best-rated TV is on sale for its lowest price ever.

Right now the 65" LG C2 OLED is just $1,696 at Amazon. This is our favorite TV for $400 off —and its lowest ever price — so we highly recommend snapping one up. It's one of the best TV deals of the year.

LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,696 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is more than $400 off in this epic TV deal. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. This discount drops the LG C2 OLED TV to its lowest ever price. If it sells out, Best Buy has it for $1,699.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,596 now $996 @ Amazon

Want the best TV of 2022 on a budget? The 42" LG C2 OLED has fallen below $1000 at Amazon, so get it before it's gone.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was £1,399 now £899 @ Amazon UK

If you're shopping in the U.K., you can grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for £899 at Amazon UK right now. Click the on-page coupon for the whole discount.

The LG C2 OLED was one of the hottest products over Black Friday, so it's great news that this sale is back just in time for the holidays. If you want to snuggle up on the couch and watch movies, this is the best TV to do it on.

We loved almost everything about this set in our LG C2 OLED review in our review. Yes, it's not as bright as the LG G2 OLED, and there is no ATSC 3.0 tuner. But most average users won't notice these downsides, so it's hard to be too critical of these faults.

The visuals of the LG C2 OLED are truly stunning, with vibrant colors and rich blacks. If you're used to an LED TV, the difference will be like night and day. The audio in this TV is great, too, which is incredible for a set that measures just 1.8" thick. All TVs can be improved by pairing them with one of the best soundbars, though.

If you do decide to hook up a soundbar, you won't be lacking on ports. The LG C2 OLED has four HDMI ports, all of which support HDMI 2.1. You can also connect devices via Bluetooth.

If you're looking for the best gaming TV, the LG C2 wins that award, too. The lag time on this set is almost non-existant, and you'll be able to experience 4K gameplay in 120Hz on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

